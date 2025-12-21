Manchester United have received a huge boost in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has delivered a significant setback to Tottenham’s pursuit, explicitly stating his preference for a move to northern England over London, as Manchester United push to bring him to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian remains available via a £65million release clause, which becomes active from January 1 for a limited early-window period.

Tottenham, guided by Thomas Frank, have aggressively pushed. We revealed earlier this week how Spurs are prepared to make Semenyo their highest earner and promise central attacking status to revive their inconsistent campaign.

However, sources confirm Semenyo’s northern inclination has severely diminished Spurs’ hopes, aligning with our previous reports of “slim” chances amid competition from Manchester giants.

United have launched a major offensive, presenting an “impressive package” that includes substantial terms and a key role under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils, seeking to inject dynamism in what will be a huge couple of transfer windows for the club, view Semenyo’s versatility and “special” talent – praised by Amorim – as pivotal. Recent calls and direct talks position United as serious contenders, potentially capitalising on uncertainties elsewhere.

They have also shown him where he would play in multiple different systems for the club and how he would be a pivotal player for the side over the coming years. United, however, must contend with serious interest from two other big rivals.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd face Semenyo battle as Tottenham receive blow

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported yesterday how United have ‘outlined their vision’ to Semenyo of how he would fit into their system.

The suggestion from sources is that while Semenyo is viewed as an attacking option, he can also be effective in the wing-back position, which is integral to Amorim’s system.

Manchester City retain frontrunner status, with advanced discussions and a tactical fit under Pep Guardiola enhancing their appeal.

City’s Champions League pedigree and fluid system suit Semenyo’s counter-attacking prowess, keeping them ahead despite United’s momentum.

However, the doubts over whether Pep Guardiola will remain in charge after this season are a potential roadblock for the winger.

Liverpool maintain a strong interest, with Arne Slot eyeing the forward as a long-term asset amid squad evolution. Though defence may prioritise, the Reds remain in contention, leveraging past links and Semenyo’s admired pressing style.

Bournemouth, resilient in mid-table, reluctantly prepare for his exit, scouting replacements while Bristol City await a 20% sell-on windfall. With the clause deadline looming—potentially around January 10—Semenyo’s decision holds the key in this captivating northern tug-of-war, promising a transformative January move.

Latest Man Utd news: Sancho to leave Villa, €100m bid claim

Meanwhile, United loanee Jadon Sancho could be leaving Aston Villa in January, with Unai Emery’s side considering terminating his loan deal.

However, United, for their part, have no intention of bringing Sancho back, and while sources insist there is no recall option, so Villa can’t just cancel the move, if another club were willing to take him, then a move could be greenlighted by all parties.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that United are planning an ‘astronomical’ offer worth €100million (£88m) for Juventus’ talented forward Kenan Yildiz.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.