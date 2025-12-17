Bournemouth pair Antoine Semenyo and Adrien Truffert are among four Cherries stars being tracked by Manchester United

Manchester United’s transfer strategy will continue to take shape with the club increasingly focused on signing players already proven in the Premier League, and we can reveal that a quartet of players from Bournemouth are firmly on their radar.

United’s hierarchy are keen that future additions can hit the ground running in England’s top flight, leading them to scour the league for standout talent from clubs further down the football food chain.

That approach has already seen results, with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo secured from Brentford as part of the club’s evolving rebuild.

The Red Devils have also shown a willingness to test the resolve of other Premier League sides. United previously attempted to unsettle Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and have continued to monitor emerging talents at less glamorous clubs, including Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk.

Now, however, Bournemouth are becoming particularly interesting to United, who would have had members of club staff watching Monday’s 4-4 draw with the Cherries particularly closely.

We have already exclusively revealed United’s strong interest in Antoine Semenyo, and that they feel they have the financial capability to trigger his £65m release clause in January.

The Indepedent’s Miguel Delaney reported the same on Tuesday, a good seven days after our exclusive went live.

The 25-year-old Ghana international is admired for his versatility and ability to operate in multiple roles – including wing-back if required.

But sources have now confirmed that Semenyo is not the only Bournemouth player on United’s list. The Old Trafford club are also tracking three more Cherries stars as long-term options.

READ NEXT – Crucial update on Ruben Amorim future amid claims ‘dramatic’ Man Utd sack is on

Man Utd keen on three more Bournemouth stars after Semenyo

The Bournemouth trio in question are Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Adrien Truffert, all of whom are highly rated within United’s recruitment department.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported yesterday how Cherries midfielders Adams and Scott have both emerged on the Red Devils’ radar, and that they both stood out during analytical studies by United’s footballing department.

The interest for Adams emerged via analytic and scouting, Bailey reported. This has been backed up by his previous relationship with current United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell. Adams found his best form at RB Leipzig whilst Vivell was technical director, and he oversaw his move to Leeds United. He is now a key player for Bournemouth, joining from Leeds in the summer of 2023.

Scott, meanwhile, has emerged on United’s radar following his hugely successful spell with England’s Under-21s – where he starred alongside another United target, Elliott Anderson, in the summer.

As for Truffert, the one-time capped France international has emerged as a potential target as Amorim looks to strengthen his options in the left wing-back position.

While no immediate moves are planned, Bournemouth’s growing reputation as a top destination for Premier League talent has clearly caught United’s attention as they plan for the future.

Latest Man Utd news: Club fires back at Fernandes, Romano update

Meanwhile, my colleague Bailey has revealed United’s response to a controversial Bruno Fernandes interview, in which he said the club let him down by trying to force a move to Al-Hilal, who made a bid to sign him last summer.

He reports that United’s top brass are very unhappy and shocked with Fernandes’ claims, and say the opposite is true.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has named Brighton midfielder Baleba as United’s top target, with Amorim personally keen on his signing.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson also remain firmly on the shortlist.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.