Manchester United are growing in confidence of completing a deal to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, but Juventus could make a late attempt to hijack the transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

Ruben Amorim has made the signing of a new left-back one of his top priorities for the winter transfer window, as he wants to bring in cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd have looked at several players but have now settled upon Dorgu as their top target.

The Red Devils have submitted two bids for the 20-year-old so far, but they were both rejected as they did not meet Lecce’s €40million (£33.6m / $41.7m) asking price.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd are leading the race for Dorgu with a wide advantage and the player, along with his entire family, are keen for the transfer to happen.

However, we understand that other clubs have made recent moves for Dorgu behind the scenes and are hoping that an agreement with Man Utd isn’t reached, even if the club are increasingly confident of signing the player in the near future.

Sources state that Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli are keeping close tabs on Dorgu’s situation. Juventus are understood to be the most likely club to try and beat Man Utd to his signature before the window slams shut.

Juventus ‘open talks’ to hijack Man Utd transfer – sources

TEAMtalk can reveal that Juventus have made contact over a potential deal for Dorgu before next week’s transfer deadline.

The Italian giants view the youngster as the ideal replacement for Andrea Cambiaso, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this month.

We reported last week that Man City hadn’t given up on signing Cambiaso and they are still considering whether to launch an official offer for the 24-year-old.

Sources state that today (Tuesday), Juventus have taken ‘concrete steps’ to enquire about a potential move for Dorgu in case Cambiaso leaves.

The Bianconeri view €40m (£33.5m, $41.8m) as a fair valuation for Dorgu, while Man Utd are still trying to negotiate a deal for slightly less.

Everything depends on Man City and whether they decide to launch an offer for Cambiaso. We understand that the Cityzens will not submit an offer until after their Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday, and a lot will depend on whether they qualify for the play-off stage of the competition.

Man Utd, therefore, have a window of opportunity to seal a deal for Dorgu and they are keen to agree a deal with Lecce as soon as possible.

Chelsea and Napoli also interested in Patrick Dorgu

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea are also admirers of Dorgu and have been watching him for over a year.

Chelsea are still monitoring Dorgu’s situation but have no intention of making a move now, but could be in the race if he stays at Lecce until the summer.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are also keen on a deal for Dorgu at the end of the season and are keeping an eye on developments regarding his future.

But at this stage, the expectation is that Man Utd will agree a deal for Dorgu. They have until Wednesday evening to sign him without facing any major competition, so a transfer could happen in the very near future, perhaps even today.

The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.

