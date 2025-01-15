Manchester United are reportedly battling Liverpool for the capture of impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes, while there has also been an update on fellow Ruben Amorim target Alphonso Davies.

Gomes came through the Flamengo academy and went on to make 122 appearances in their first team before Wolves came calling for him in January 2023. Wolves brought the central midfielder to England by paying Flamengo £15million (€17.8m / $18.3m) for his services.

Gomes has adapted well to life in the Premier League and has established himself as one of Wolves’ top stars.

The 23-year-old’s great performances have resulted in him getting into the Brazil national team and also emerging on the radars of the some of the biggest clubs around.

Pundit Danny Murphy labelled Gomes ‘outstanding’ and ‘terrific’ after he shone against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, too.

As per Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘racing’ against Liverpool to sign Gomes, with a January move potentially on the cards.

Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs’ on Gomes – who has won nine caps for Brazil so far – and have ‘had scouts’ at recent Wolves matches.

United officials are looking at sides towards the bottom of the table to see if there are any players that can ‘step up’ and also be signed for a good price, with Gomes on their shortlist.

Wolves’ recent financial problems could give United a helping hand, although they will have to fend off Liverpool to snare Gomes.

Liverpool remain on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder after failing to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, with Zubimendi now being pursued by Arsenal.

Despite Wolves potentially needing to sell, their new manager Vitor Pereira will not want to lose an important player such as Gomes in January.

Wolves have previously been tipped to demand £60m (€71.2m / $73.3m) for Gomes. United will need to sell players such as Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony before they can meet such a high price tag.

DON’T MISS: Absolute ‘dream’ INEOS target revealed as star issues Man Utd bullish transfer demand

Update on Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich left-back Davies is another player Ruben Amorim is keen on, viewing the Canada star as a perfect fit for his system.

Real Madrid want Davies too, while Bayern have been desperately trying to extend his deal beyond June.

Spanish outlet Diario AS state that Davies is not satisfied with Bayern’s latest contract offer.

The 24-year-old is expected to make a final decision on whether he will stay at Bayern or run down his contract by this weekend.

United are firmly in the mix to sign Davies, though Madrid are in pole position as he is very much open to the idea of joining their world-class team.

Man Utd transfers: Triple exit possible; Rashford slammed

Meanwhile, The Telegraph state that United’s rivals are ‘ready to pounce’ as INEOS chiefs have been tipped to sanction a fire sale to remain within PSR rules.

Rashford could be followed out of Old Trafford by academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. Chelsea are tracking Mainoo, while Napoli are in talks for Garnacho.

The departure of Mainoo would be particularly damaging as he is a local player who looks set to become a top-quality international star.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has blasted Rashford over his decision to ask for a new challenge.

“Every player in the world growing up still wants to play for Manchester United and he’s saying now that he wants a new challenge somewhere. I don’t understand it,” he said.

“Fergie would’ve booted him out the door by now if he’d have said that while he was in his tenure. He’s obviously going to go somewhere, but I think his days are numbered at Man Utd.”

United transfers quiz – two clubs before