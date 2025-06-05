Manchester United are facing a serious threat from Bayern Munich for Rafael Leao, sources have told TEAMtalk, while the AC Milan star’s stance on a potential transfer is also revealed.

Following a hugely disappointing season where they finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd are pressing ahead with their quest to rebuild the squad and become competitive for the 2025/26 campaign. Matheus Cunha has already joined Ruben Amorim’s side from Wolves, while talks with Brentford over a summer deal for Bryan Mbeumo are also progressing.

On May 26, TEAMtalk reported Man Utd’s interest in a blockbuster summer move for AC Milan winger Leao.

We revealed that Man Utd have shown concrete interest in the Portugal international and have already informed his representatives about their keenness on bringing him to Old Trafford.

However, sources have now told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are facing a stiff challenge from Bayern to secure the services of Leao, who, according to Red Devils and Portugal attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes in MilanPress this week, is “an enormous talent” and “a phenomenal player”.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Bayern have opened discussions with Leao’s representatives and AC Milan to explore the possibility of a summer transfer.

The Bundesliga champions are seriously considering the 25-year-old as one of their top options to strengthen the attack.

There is no official offer on the table yet, but Bayern are already speaking with both Leao’s entourage and the Rossoneri to understand the valuation and conditions of a potential deal.

The idea is to find a common ground and see if a formal negotiation can begin in the coming weeks.

Milan value Leao at around €100million (£84m, $114m).

Rafael Leao stance on joining Bayern Munich – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bayern do not want to meet Milan’s demands for Leao.

The German giants believe that €100million (£84m, $114m) is too much for the winger and are in talks to evaluate if that asking price could be lowered.

TEAMtalk understands that Leao, who is under contract at Milan until 2028, is open to a move to Bayern, who consider his potential and versatility perfectly suitable for the Bundesliga.

Bayern’s interest in Leao is now concrete, and the coming weeks could be decisive for the next steps in the deal, which could be a blow for Man Utd.

Since joining Milan in 2019, Leao has scored 70 goals and given 62 assists in 260 appearances for the Rossoneri.

The Portugal international left-winger won the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2024/25 campaign.

