Manchester United are planning to ‘submit’ a big bid for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, according to a report, as Bruno Fernandes’s previous comments on his Portugal international teammate come to light.

Leao is one of the best wingers in Europe and has been a star for Milan over the years. Since joining the Italian giants in 2019, the 26-year-old has won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italia once each, while also reaching the final of the Coppa Italia in the 2024/25 campaign. Leao has scored 70 goals and given 62 assists in 260 appearances for Milan so far in his career.

Described as “absolutely devastating” by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports in April 2023, Leao has been a success with Portugal as well, winning the European Under-17 Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2024/25.

Leao’s impressive performances and obvious potential have seen him linked with Liverpool, with Man Utd also keen.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 5 that Man Utd are interested in signing Leao from Milan in the summer transfer window.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Man Utd had already informed Leao’s representatives about their keenness on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Leao, who is valued at around €100million (£85.4m, $117.2m) by Milan.

CaughtOffSide has now brought an update on Leao’s situation, reporting that Man Utd are planning to bid for the winger, who scored 12 goals and gave 13 assists in 50 appearances for Milan in the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd’s plan is to ‘submit an initial offer of around £60 million once they clarify potential outgoings’.

The Red Devils are looking to offload Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window.

CaughtOffSide has added that Man United have made Leao ‘their primary target this summer’.

What Bruno Fernandes has said about Rafael Leao

Fernandes plays with Leao for Portugal, and the Man Utd attacking midfielder knows all about the 26-year-old, having also been his team-mate at Sporting Lisbon.

Earlier this month, the Man Utd star raved about Leao to the Italian media.

Fernandes told Sky Italia: “I met him as a kid at Sporting Lisbon, he came up to the first team with me.

“He is a boy with an enormous talent that we all hope will become stronger every time because we know how much talent he has.

“He has had his moments, but I still believe that he is a phenomenal player who can give us something more.”

