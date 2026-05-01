Man Utd on alert as Rafael Leao could be on the move

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been offered to a number of top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, as uncertainty grows over his long-term future in Italy.

The 26-year-old remains one of Milan’s standout performers and still has two years left on his current deal at AC Milan.

While the Serie A giants are keen to tie him down to fresh terms, TEAMtalk understands they would be open to letting Leao leave for a fee in the region of €50million (£43.1m / $58.7m) – a valuation that is already alerting clubs across Europe.

Sources indicate that intermediaries have begun actively exploring potential destinations for the Portugal international, assessing the market and sounding out interest among elite sides.

Long-time admirers Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been made aware of Leao’s situation, but we understand particular focus is now being placed on a possible move to England.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are among the clubs approached. The Old Trafford outfit have carried out extensive work on Leao in the past and remain aware of his profile, though their interest has not yet progressed beyond initial checks at this stage.

Further approaches have also been made to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. All three clubs have tracked Leao previously and continue to hold an appreciation for his qualities.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd in the mix for Serie A superstar

Despite the growing activity, no formal bids have been tabled and Milan’s preference remains to keep the player.

However, the willingness to consider offers around the €50million mark has significantly changed the landscape, making him one of the most attainable elite forwards on the market this summer.

Leao’s combination of pace, creativity and goal threat ensures he will not be short of suitors.

The 43-time capped Portuguese international, who generally plays on the left flank, has notched an impressive 80 goals and 65 assists in 288 appearances for Milan, and is considered one of the best wingers in Europe on his day.

Man Utd are looking to bring a new winger this summer as they eye more competition for the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad, adding another layer of intrigue to the saga.

While nothing is advanced at present, the groundwork is being laid ahead of a potential summer deal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.