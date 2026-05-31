Manchester United have been alerted to a golden opportunity to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who has made clear his intentions to leave the Serie A giants for a new challenge.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international is widely considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe on his day, having notched 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 appearances since joining Milan in 2019.

However, after seven years with the Rossoneri, Leao has decided to take on a new challenge – and we understand a move to Michael Carrick’s Man Utd appeals to him.

“I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter,” Leao told Sport TV Portugal. “I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

Leao has also said previously that watching Cristiano Ronaldo has led him to following Man Utd’s results.

“Yeah of course I like (Manchester) United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, so back then, I used to watch them. I like Arsenal also.”

Leao’s representatives have been actively searching out a potential next move for him, as previously reported by TEAMtalk, and sources indicate that a switch to the Premier League holds great appeal.

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Man Utd in the mix for AC Milan star

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed back on May 1 that Leao has been offered to a number of top Premier League clubs, including Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands Milan would be open to letting Leao leave for a fee in the region of €50million (£43.1m / $58.7m) – a valuation that has alerted clubs across Europe.

Long-time admirers Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both been made aware of Leao’s situation, but ‘particular focus’ is now being placed on a possible move to England, as reported previously.

Man Utd have carried out extensive work on Leao in the past and remain aware of his profile. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been approached by the player’s camp.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd formalise their interest with an offer for Leao. But competition for his signature is likely to be fierce, so they should move quickly if they do look to bring him in.

However, Leao could opt to wait until after the World Cup to decide where he goes next.

Leao looks set to play a key role for Roberto Martinez’s side as they look to lift the trophy this summer.

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