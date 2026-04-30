Manchester United are being heavily linked with a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, and a shock report from Italy suggests that three Red Devils players could be used in a swap deal.

The Red Devils are looking to add a new winger this summer as they eye more competition for the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad.

A host of names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but 43-time capped Portuguese international Leao appears to be on their radar.

The 26-year-old, who generally plays on the left flank, has notched an impressive 80 goals and 65 assists in 288 appearances for Milan, and is considered one of the best wingers in Europe on his day.

Reports in the Italian press have recently claimed that Man Utd could offer Joshua Zirkzee as part of a swap deal for Leao.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are ready to listen to offers for the Dutch forward, who has struggled to make his mark under Michael Carrick.

However, it is claimed that Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford could also be involved in a deal for Leao.

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Man Utd tipped to offer trio to AC Milan

According to journalist Carlo Pellegatti, the Red Devils would be willing to offer the trio to Milan in exchange for Leao, with Zirkzee already ‘close’ to joining the Rosonerri.

It seems unlikely that all three would be used in the deal – so Milan may be given their choice of who to bring in.

“Manchester United would offer three technical counterparts to sign Leao. The first is Joshua Zirkzee, a player who is already close to joining Milan,” Pellegatti said on his YouTube channel, as cited by Sport Witness.

“The cost is around €22-25m, so the compensation for Milan could be around €20m. Well, Zirkzee and Sorloth, I think, are a great opportunity for Milan and I think the fans like them.”

“The other, another great player, worth €30 million, is Ugarte, a player who cost Manchester €50m when they bought him from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s a very strong central midfielder.”

Rashford is also named as a potential swap candidate by Pellegatti, though he concedes that a deal could be complicated.

He is currently on loan with Barcelona. Rashford is keen to stay at the Camp Nou, though Barca do appear reluctant to trigger their £26million option to buy clause.

Rashford’s wages are also deemed likely too high for Milan to match.

“The last, who also put on a show for Barcelona, ​​is Rashford, Pellegatti continued.

“Well, Rashford is a player worth €40m, so the compensation would be, let’s say, not very high, but there is a problem and in fact he is a bit detached from the others because right now he earns €10m net, a figure that Milan can’t even get close to.”

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