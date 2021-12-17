Manchester United will reward Anthony Elanga for his rise with another new contract despite him only signing his most recent deal earlier this year, according to reports.

Elanga committed his future to Man Utd in March, but has since made his first-team debut. Therefore, his status at the club is increasing. As such, he could be in line for another new deal to reflect that.

According to the Telegraph, Elanga is already impressing interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Consequently, the German will advise United to secure his services for the long-term.

Rangnick wants United to emphasise bringing through young players. They have a proud tradition of having academy products in their first-team squads.

Elanga, who has been with the club since the age of 12, looks likely to find himself in that succession line at some point.

Therefore, the club are working to ensure he is theirs for years to come. An agreement is close, according to the report.

Elanga has made five senior appearances for United so far. He scored his first goal for the club on the final day of last season.

He is yet to get off the mark this term, but Rangnick could give him more chances in the months ahead. In the bigger picture, he will try to ensure the Swedish-born starlet has a future under whoever succeeds him in the dugout.

Man United's Anthony Martial linked with Atletico Man United's Anthony Martial has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

At international level, Elanga is eligible to play for his country of birth, or England or Cameroon.

Right now, though, his focus is on what the future holds at club level. United are clearly keen to ensure it involves them.

Rangnick told to axe Man Utd star in move that could benefit Elanga

Meanwhile, one pundit has advised Rangnick to get rid of an attacker currently ahead of Elanga in the pecking order.

With the January window now just two weeks away, Rangnick is busily preparing plans for his squad.

Indeed, he’s reportedly looking to strengthen his midfield, though departures may be the order of the day at Old Trafford.

One name seemingly ready to burst down the exit door is Anthony Martial, whose agent has confirmed he’s wanting out.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley said. “He just needs to play, he doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

As a result, plenty of clubs are showing an interest in the Frenchman, with Newcastle and PSG among those mentioned.

Wherever he ends up, one pundit has urged Rangnick to get rid of Martial sooner rather than later – or risk losing his own job…

READ MORE – Paper Talk: Man Utd talent becomes shock Arsenal option as transfer consequence