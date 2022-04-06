The Austrian FA has denied reports that two of its high-profile figures have tried to swoop for Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is in interim charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season. He will subsequently take up a consultancy role, advising United chiefs on a range of issues at the club.

However, reports on Tuesday claimed that the German was in talks about becoming the new Austria head coach.

According to Austrian newspaper Kurier, the sporting director of the Austria national team Peter Schottel travelled to Manchester to speak to Rangnick.

Schottel supposedly travelled under the orders of RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, who is another senior figure at the Austria national team.

Freund has a strong working relationship with Rangnick following the pair’s time together in the Red Bull football stable.

However, the Austrian FA rubbished such reports in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The body tweeted: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Man Utd.”

United are in the midst of their search for a new manager, with Rangnick soon stepping aside.

And another report revealed more details of the 63-year-old’s upcoming role at Old Trafford.

He will reportedly work six days a month and a total of 144 days in his two-year spell.

Rangnick has no say in Man Utd search

But while Rangnick will advise on a range of issues, he reportedly has no say in the new coach search.

United are going after Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and have interviewed the Dutchman.

Ten Hag admitted last week that Man Utd are a “great club with great fans”, but insisted that his full focus is on Ajax.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino has said “what will be will be” amid his links with the Old Trafford job.

Either way, the club are facing a pivotal few months. Up first, though, is the battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Arsenal looked to be in the driving seat, but defeat to Crystal Palace has opened an opportunity up for the Red Devils.