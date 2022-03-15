Ralf Rangnick was left frustrated with Atletico Madrid’s antics after watching his Manchester United crash out of the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Renan Lodi scored the only goal of the game as the Spanish side won 2-1 on aggregate in a game where United ended with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata all on the pitch but produced only one effort on target in the second-half.

The Red Devils were also unhappy with some of the decisions from referee Slavko Vincic, who did give a rather erratic performance.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Rangnick said: “I think we played a very good first half – exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn’t convert that into one or two goals.

“We had a few good moments where we should have scored but we didn’t. Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before half time didn’t make life any easier.

Atletico up to their old tricks

“It was hard in the second half and always interrupted. There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn’t say they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me.

“That was a foul for sure on Anthony Elanga but the referee and the linesman didn’t see it that way. For me that was the only real moment, and the offside goal, that they scored with. Apart from that, we defended well and we were compact in their transition moments.

“We couldn’t convert that first-half energy into goals.” “Some curious refereeing decisions, four minutes of extra-time was just a joke.” Ralf Rangnick shares his view as Man Utd are eliminated from the #UCL by Atletico Madrid. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/i45SdToYbp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

“There is nothing I can blame the team for in the first half.”

De Gea admits United not good enough

David de Gea gave his own honest assessment after the game, telling BT Sport: “We are really disappointed with the result. It’s difficult to put into words how we feel now at the moment. We did not enough in both games to win it. It’s a very disappointing day for us.

“They’re a team with a lot of experience. They know how to play those Champions League games. They scored a goal then are a tough team so it was hard for us to create chances. We are out of one of the most important competitions so we are very sad.”

On Atletico’s ultra defensive approach after taking the lead, he added: “Of course. As soon as they scored the goal they put the whole team in front of Jan Oblak.

“They are a very defensive team and it’s difficult to score against them. We tried until the end but it was not enough.”

As for United now going five years without a trophy, the Spaniard said: “Of course it’s not good enough. It’s hard for the club, for us and the fans. It’s really hard. This is where we are at the moment. It’s a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough.”

MAN UTD RATINGS: Attacking stars fail to turn up in limp display as wily Atletico Madrid send United out of CL