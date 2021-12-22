Rangnick close to key Man Utd addition with familiar face on the brink

Manchester United are on the verge of appointing a new assistant coach who is a very familiar face to interim manager Ralf Rangnick, per a report.

Manchester United have been on the hunt for a new addition to Rangnick’s coaching team. Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna had jointly-operated as assistant coaches to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, not long after the Norwegian was dismissed, both figures parted ways.

Carrick opted to take time away from the game after a brief spell as caretaker boss. McKenna, meanwhile, recently landed the managerial post at Ipswich Town.

Now, according to Sky Sports, United have wasted little time in filling the void.

They state United are ‘close to finalising’ an agreement to bring Ewan Sharp on board.

While that name might not be familiar to Red Devils fans, he is well known to Rangnick.

The former Toronto coach is due to arrive from Lokomotiv Moscow – the club United poached Rangnick from in November.

The connection between the two runs deeper than that, with Sharp first meeting Rangnick during his time at MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Sharp’s most recent role prior to Lokomotiv was with Toronto FC under the tutelage of Chris Armas. United drafted Armas onto their coaching staff earlier in December.

Sharp’s role in Toronto revealed

Via Sky Sports, the Toronto Sun provided a brief update on Sharp’s remit in Canada.

Sharp reportedly played a key role in “opposition scouting, match planning, and in-match and post-match analysis.

“He also assisted the scouting department in identification and recruitment”.

Rangnick striker pursuit gathering pace

Meanwhile, Rangnick’s hopes of signing Julian Alvarez appear to be gathering pace after the striker did little to deny reports of a January departure from River Plate.

Amid claims Edinson Cavani could be on his way in January, reports on Monday claimed United are in contact with Alavarez over a move.

The terrific centre-forward was in brilliant form as River Plate won the Argentine league title in November. Indeed, his record stood at 18 goals and seven assists from 21 matches.

The report from Argentinian outlet Ole claims United have ‘put in a call’ as they look to bring the starlet to the Premier League.

They were made aware of River Plate’s desperation to keep Alvarez around for one more season. However, the South American giants could do business early if his £17million release clause is met.

Furthermore, there’s extra incentive for Rangnick’s side to strike early. They must reportedly complete a deal before January 21 if they are to avoid paying a premium on his fee. That’s because his exit clause rises to £21m in the final 10 days of the January window.

And it seems Alavrez himself is well aware of the speculation, delivering a somewhat cryptic message over his future.

“Frankly, I don’t know what will happen, now I’m only thinking about celebrating,” Alvarez told reporters after River Plate’s game at the weekend. “In January we will see.”

