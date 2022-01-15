Jamie Carragher has said that he thinks Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick resemble Liverpool during Roy Hodgson’s short-lived reign.

The Red Devils are facing more scrutiny following a somewhat underwhelming start to life under their interim manager. While results have improved, some observers have criticised the performances.

United could easily have lost Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa. Indeed, the visitors had two goals disallowed in the second half.

Before that, though, Newcastle were unlucky not to take all three points, settling for a draw. Norwich were the same and only Wolves have inflicted a defeat on Rangnick’s side so far.

Reports have claimed that the United players are struggling to adapt to the German’s tactics. The 63-year-old has made his name with a pressing style of play and he influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

However, former Liverpool defender Carragher has blasted Rangnick’s reign so far. In fact, he compared it to Hodgson’s time at Liverpool. The Englishman replaced Rafael Benitez in 2010 but managed only 31 games before getting the sack.

“What might worry United supporters now is when watching their side over the last few weeks, they remind me of Liverpool under Roy Hodgson,” Carragher wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

“There is nothing about them; no passion, no emotion; every game seems flat; they lack energy and fluidity; the players are visibly not enjoying their football.

Rangnick under Man Utd pressure

“There is a highly respected football figure in charge, but it has taken a matter of weeks to make it obvious Ralf Rangnick is not the right fit for that squad and will not be on the touchline at the start of next season.”

Indeed, Rangnick is only an interim option for the Red Devils as they search for a long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But as well as Rangnick, the United players have come in for criticism for their body language under the manager.

Marcus Rashford faced flak after the win over Villa. Meanwhile, Gary Neville recently labelled Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes “whingebags”.

Carragher slams Man Utd stars

Carrager said: “Everyone in football knows how Rangnick wants to play given he was dubbed ‘the Godfather of gegenpressing’. So why isn’t it happening?

“It can only be because the players are either incapable or unwilling to follow his instructions.

“That damns them as much as the coach who cannot see a way in which to put his plan A into action.”

The pundit added: “This criticism is deserved because when you look at the talent available in the United squad, they should be playing a more entertaining and energetic brand of football.”

Man Utd return to action on Saturday against Villa in Premier League action.