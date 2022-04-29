Man Utd manager complication as Ralf Rangnick agrees to coach national team on two-year deal

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has agreed to take charge of the Austrian national team at the end of the season.

Rangnick joined the Red Devils in November, shortly after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was brought in to steady the ship ahead of a permanent manager arriving in the summer.

The German has won 10 of his 25 games as Manchester United boss so far, drawing eight and losing the other seven.

He will be replaced by Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Ajax coach recently penned a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

Rangnick will aid the Dutchman by taking up a consultancy role for two seasons, once his spell in the dugout comes to an end.

However, 63-year-old Rangnick will also manage Austria following the announcement of a two-year deal with the national team.

Rangnick said (via BBC Sport): “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

Ralf Rangnick ‘honoured’ to take charge of Austria

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager,” he added.

“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Austria had been looking for a new head coach after the departure of Franco Foda in March. He quit soon after their failure to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Austria have now found his replacement. Rangnick brings great experience, having held managerial roles at Schalke, RB Leipzig and of course, United.

In addition, he has been a director of the Red Bull football group and Lokomotiv Moscow in recent years.

Reacting to the capture, Gerhard Milletich, President of the Austrian Football Association [ÖFB], labelled Rangnick an ‘expert’.

“We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to recruit an outstanding expert in international football as team manager,” he said.

“We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the ÖFB.”

