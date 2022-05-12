A surprising clause in Ralf Rangnick’s consultancy contract with Manchester United allowed Austria to appoint the German as their new head coach, according to a report.

On April 29, Rangnick was announced as the replacement for Franco Foda in the Austria hot seat. After signing a two-year deal with their football association, Rangnick said: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager,” he added.

“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Rangnick will take charge of Austria for the same amount of time as his consultancy role with Manchester United – two years.

The decision was criticised by club legend Gary Neville. He doesn’t think Rangnick can help Erik ten Hag well enough while also focusing on the Austria national team.

Sport Witness provide an insight into how Austria captured the 63-year-old, while citing Austrian outlet Profil.

Austria complete turnaround on Ralf Rangnick

They claim chiefs from the Austrian football association, the OFB, initially saw Rangnick as ‘unattainable’. This was due to several factors, including his two-year role with United and his wage demands.

This led the chiefs to search for alternatives. But they came back in for Rangnick after learning he only has to be at Old Trafford six days in every month.

This means the tactician can focus on Austria for the rest of his free time, should he wish.

As such, the OFB re-opened negotiations with Rangnick and managed to capture him.

His first match in charge will be their Nations League clash against Croatia on June 3.

It is a shocking decision from the Red Devils to make Rangnick only spend six days at Old Trafford each month. They are undoubtedly paying him a large amount. Therefore, they won’t get good value for money if most of his attention is on Austria.

Rangnick should be helping Ten Hag adapt to life in Manchester and learn about his players. Instead, the Dutchman may receive limited advice from his coaching counterpart.

