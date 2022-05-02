Germany icon Lothar Matthaus has questioned the decision of Ralf Rangnick to manage Austria and complete his Manchester United consultancy role at the same time.

Rangnick will aid successor Erik ten Hag once the Dutchman becomes manager of the Red Devils at the end of the season. His job lasts for two years, although it’s unclear exactly what this role will involve.

Rangnick, 63, will also take charge of Austria after penning a two-year contract with their football association, the OFB.

The announcement of this led some to question if Rangnick would be taking up his consultancy job at Old Trafford after all.

But the coach said: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager,” he added.

“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Ralf Rangnick to become Franco Foda’s replacement

Rangnick will replace Franco Foda, who left his position as Austria boss after their failure to reach the Qatar World Cup.

However, World Cup winner Matthaus thinks Rangnick could struggle to excel while working both jobs at once.

During an interview with German source Sport Buzzer (via Sport Witness), he said: “First of all, I don’t necessarily think it’s good to do two jobs. Even a Ralf Rangnick, who I appreciate as an expert, should focus on one job.

“I wouldn’t have done that now as Austria. They had other options, they had national candidates on their list.

“But if he reconciles that – and Austria accepts it – then that’s one thing I don’t want to interfere with.”

In the mean time, Rangnick will manage United until the end of the campaign. They host Brentford in the Premier League on Monday at 20:00.

A win will be integral if they are to get away from seventh-placed West Ham and move closer to Tottenham, who occupy fifth.

