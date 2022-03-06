Ralf Rangnick defied expectations after vowing to transform a Manchester United star who is stuck in a rut.

It was anticipated that the Red Devils‘ interim manager would start Marcus Rashford in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon. He has struggled to find form this season, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Edison Cavani were both unavailable.

Indeed, Gary Neville said: “With Ronaldo out of the team I think they might be better off with Rashford’s pace on the counter-attack today.

“Rashford’s got to get himself back on track. For the last year, year and a half, he’s not been playing well.

“They shift him to the left, to the right, down the middle. I don’t think he’s settled and grabbed a position.

“People refer to the off the field stuff whether it’s a distraction or not. And he’s had injuries as well to be fair. His authority off the pitch doesn’t transfer onto the pitch for Manchester United.

“He’s done well here in the past (at the Etihad). So it’s a big opportunity for him to show his quality again today if he plays.”

Roy Keane similarly added: “It does give an opportunity for people like Rashford to come in and have an influence.”

However, Rangnick opted to use Bruno Fernandes up top instead of Rashford and was coy on his selection choice.

When asked by Sky Sports, he explained: “We decided for that formation to be as compact as possible and still in transitional moments to be able to create chances.

“That’s why I decided for that formation today.”

It comes after Rangnick declared he would “be behind” Rashford in the pre-match build up to the game this week.

Rashford has ‘abundant talent’ – Rangnick

“With Marcus Rashford, we have another player who I will insist and continuously be behind him and with him, to develop him.

“We have achieved that with quite a few other young players in the past and I don’t see why this should not happen with Marcus.

“He’s got abundant talent, he’s got the pace, he’s got the physicality, he’s got everything that you need for a modern striker, no matter if he’s playing from the wing or in the centre.

“I will put all my energy into that, to help him to take the same pathway that other players did in the last three months.”

