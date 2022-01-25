Ralf Rangnick’s fate at Manchester United is becoming clear after the club took a telling stance when giving the greenlight to a Donny Van de Beek exit.

Rangnick took interim charge at Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late-November. The German was tasked with salvaging United’s ailing season. Though he has committed his future to the club for a further two years.

Rangnick was earmarked to move upstairs into a consultancy role. However, widespread speculation has suggested he has his eye on becoming the next permanent manager.

It is a notion that could make sense on paper. He will already know the squad well and will know better than any incoming manager where the club must strengthen in the summer window. Furthermore, the current squad will have had over half a season to adjust to his training methods and playing style.

However, Anthony Martial’s loan exit to Sevilla gave a clue as to Rangnick’s fate.

United have reportedly opted against including an option to buy in that deal. That is with a view to allowing their next permanent manager the final say on whether they wish to keep Martial around beyond the summer.

The latest update from Sky Sports has revealed a similar tale after Donny Van de Beek was told he can leave this month.

Van de Beek update hints at Rangnick future

The outlet state United ‘would consider’ loaning the Dutchman out this month – providing the terms are to their liking.

If the Martial move is a blueprint, that likely means they would ask for Van de Beek’s wages to be paid in full, along with receiving a hefty loan fee.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Tuesday that Crystal Palace and Valencia are mulling a swoop. Newcastle had also been linked, but Van de Beek is against signing up for a relegation scrap.

Dortmund want Van der Beek on loan this January Borussia Dortmund want Manchester United midfielder Donny Van der Beek on loan this January as do Newcastle United

But as with Martial, United will reportedly only consider a straight loan deal with no option to buy. Again, that is to ensure their incoming next manager gets a say on the future of the current players.

Sky add that Van de Beek’s future will be ‘re-assessed in the summer when United have a new manager in place’.

That is the clearest indication yet that the Red Devils do not plan to offer Rangnick the job on a permanent basis.

The five most powerful players in world football – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic…

Man Utd perform transfer masterclass

Meanwhile, Man Utd are on the verge of completing a deal to send Anthony Martial to Sevilla on very favourable terms, and the Frenchman has been spotted arriving in Spain.

Rangnick suggested the club were open to sanctioning a move, though only if the deal’s terms were in United’s favour.

Now, per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Martial’s loan move to Seville is a done deal. The Italian tweeted the switch is ‘confirmed’ after posting a video of Martial arriving in Seville.

Confirmed. Anthony Martial’s now landed in Sevilla to complete his loan move approved by Man Utd. 🛬⚪️🔴 #MUFC #Sevilla@jmolivacope ⤵️🎥pic.twitter.com/QnJqE6ZCQ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

The terms of the proposed move were revealed earlier on Tuesday, and they make great reading for United’s financial department.

The Daily Mail claimed that Sevilla offered a £5million loan fee, as per Man Utd’s request. Furthermore, per Romano, Sevilla have offered to cover his salary until June. What made that decision easier was the fact Martial has reportedly agreed to take a pay-cut.

It’s not expected an option to buy will be included in the move.

READ MORE: Mourinho creeps up with negotiations for touted Man Utd deal ‘stumbling’ for one reason