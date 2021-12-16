Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna is on the verge of leaving the club to become a manager in his own right in League One, according to reports.

McKenna has been a member of Man Utd’s first-team backroom staff since 2018, after working in the academy before. Just 35 years old, he is highly thought of and is now set to prove himself in the EFL.

According to various reports, McKenna looks likely to be appointed by Ipswich Town.

The League One outfit recently dismissed Paul Cook and are currently 12th in the third-tier table. An announcement over McKenna becoming his replacement could come within days, as per Sky Sports.

BBC Sport have also reported of Ipswich’s plans to appoint McKenna. They add that the coach has told Man Utd interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wants to take the job with the Tractor Boys.

Providing their own slant, the MEN reveal United have now in fact given McKenna permission to speak to Ipswich about filling their vacancy.

They claim Rangnick liked working with McKenna. In fact, they sat next to each other for United’s win at Norwich City on Saturday. But the German understands why his Northern Irish colleague would want to take up a managerial position of his own.

He therefore looks likely to be the next member of the backroom team to leave after Michael Carrick also departed recently.

Rangnick has already been working to introduce new figures into the setup. For example, he has brought Chris Armas in as a coach and Sascha Lense as a sports psychologist.

It remains to be seen whether McKenna will have taken the Ipswich job in time for their next match. They host Sunderland in a League One match on Saturday.

But the BBC indicate that talks are already at an advanced stage. Therefore, it seems things are progressing in the right direction.

Only time will tell how United replace McKenna if they feel the need to add another coach to Rangnick’s staff.

Rangnick told to make swift Man Utd decision

Potentially losing another off-the-pitch figure would be a blow for Rangnick. But he also has issues to address on the pitch too.

Rangnick has operated with a 4-2-2-2 formation at United so far. That is designed to get the best out of his players at his disposal, though ultimately that may leave two of their big names waiting a while longer for game-time.

And with the January window now just two weeks away, Rangnick is busily preparing plans for his squad.

Indeed, he’s reportedly looking to strengthen his midfield, though departures may be the order of the day at Old Trafford.

One name seemingly ready to burst down the exit door is Anthony Martial, whose agent has confirmed he’s wanting out.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley said. “He just needs to play, he doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

As a result, plenty of clubs are showing an interest in the Frenchman, with Newcastle and PSG among those mentioned.

Wherever he ends up, one pundit has urged Rangnick to get rid of Martial sooner rather than later – or risk losing his own job…

