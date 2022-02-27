Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has attempted to lower the fans’ expectations when reacting to transfer links with Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Jules Kounde.

Haaland is thought to be a target for United officials as they look to revamp their striker options. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are 37 and 35 respectively, meaning a younger alternative needs to be found soon.

Haaland could be a great fit. He has registered 80 goals in just 79 matches for Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga outfit in January 2020.

United are one of the few clubs who would be able to afford the Norwegian’s wages, although Manchester City and Real Madrid will put up some serious competition.

Another rumoured target for the Red Devils is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. He has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers over the past two seasons.

United’s midfield often comes in for criticism, and signing Rice would solve most of those problems. Once again, though, there is rival interest stemming from Chelsea and City.

The third and final target Rangnick was asked about is Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. He is already a top defender, despite being just 23, and would cost in excess of £68.5m.

Ralf Rangnick interacts with supporters

Rangnick was recently asked about signing the trio, while he engaged with United fans. The German said frankly: “You are dreaming.”

United had a quiet January transfer window, with no new faces arriving at the club. Instead, they focused on loan departures for the likes of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo.

West Ham set £120m asking price for Declan Rice Chelsea and Manchester United have found out West Ham set £120m price tag for Declan Rice

The lack of new signings had given United supporters hope that they would spend big in the summer. But Rangnick has now requested patience and for them to lower their expectations.

The Manchester club drew 0-0 with Watford on Saturday. Their next match is a huge clash against rivals City on Sunday March 6.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo last score a free-kick?

Barcelona hunt ‘unsettled’ Man Utd player

Meanwhile, Barcelona are plotting a move for ‘unsettled’ Man Utd misfit Eric Bailly, though their strong bargaining position ensures they won’t make it easy for Xavi, per a report.

Bailly was also claimed by The Telegraph in November to have ‘openly challenged’ former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the dressing room. His discontent stemmed from repeatedly being overlooked for selection at a time when Harry Maguire’s form was at rock bottom.

Now, per the Daily Star, Bailly may finally have an escape route in sight.

The newspaper states Barcelona are plotting a summer raid for the Ivory Coast star with his predicament in Manchester providing them with an opening.

The Star claim Bailly is the next ‘unsettled’ player Barca are targeting, though United won’t make it easy.

Bailly still has two years left on his current contract and the club hold an option for a further 12 months. As such, the outlet suggests United chiefs would demand £30m in order to sell.

That would ensure they do not make a loss on the figure they paid Villarreal in 2016.

READ MORE: Man Utd interest ‘premature’, as Chelsea take steps to complete £38m Prem raid