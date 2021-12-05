Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted that superstar striker Erling Haaland would be allowed to leave the club if certain ‘conditions’ are met.

Haaland, 21, is the biggest draw in European football at present. The Norway international is the proverbial goal machine and is being monitored by most of the biggest clubs. Having shown his prowess with Norwegian club Molde, he moved to RB Salzburg in August 2018.

And it was with the Austrian outfit that his career really started to take off. The talanted forward bagged 28 goals from 22 appearances in all competitions for Die Roten Bullen in the first half of 2019-2020.

That return alerted the big-hitters, with links to several major clubs. But it was Dortmund who managed to land him for a reported fee of just €20m.

That sum is now a fraction of what BVB will receive if any club does opt to purchase the Scandinavian ace. Chelsea, Liverpool plus both Manchester clubs have been linked.

Real Madrid were thought to be leading the chase until a report last month suggested they had ruled themselves out. He will inevitably leave the Bundesliga outfit at some stage of his career.

And Zorc is open to the starlet’s exit as long as any potential suitor meets the requirements.

“The fact is that he has a contract. But it’s also a fact, and this is no secret, that he can leave the club under certain conditions,” he told German outlet Sport1, per The Mirror.

Man United need central defensive players The focal point of any attack against Man united is focused in the middle.

“Both Erling and the club are dealing with the issue very professionally. We’ll see how things progress.

“There is, despite the pandemic, no economic need to sell him. That is also a fact. We will sit down and see how the talks go.”

United hope Rangnick can influence Haaland decision

United are thought to be near the front of the queue to sign Haaland. But, with Europe’s finest to choose from, it is open to debate whether he would opt for the Red Devils at present.

There is uncertainty over the north-west giants’ direction, with Ralf Rangnick now in place as interim manger. But that may work to the club’s advantage in any pursuit for Haaland.

He has a close relationship with the player’s father – former Leeds United star Alf-Inge Haaland. And the German was also sporting director at RB Salzburg while Haaland was rising to prominence.

However, the 63-year-old recently played down United’s links to the youngster.

“I know what kind of player he is – the whole world has realised how good the player is,” he said. “The offensive players we have here, we have so many top players in the offensive department that we don’t need to speak about any other player.”

The Leeds-born ace is under contract at Dortmund until 2024, with a reported release clause of £75m.

READ MORE: Gerrard urged to thwart Liverpool, Man Utd transfer plan with big Villa intervention