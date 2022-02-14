Manchester United stance on Ralf Rangnick revealed, as dissenters come to the fore

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is safe in his position at Old Trafford until the end of the season, claims a report.

The heat has started to get turned up on the 63-year-old German after United could only draw with Southampton on Saturday. They are in contention for a place in the top four, but are a huge 23 points behind leaders and neighbours Manchester City.

United have improved their points per game tally under Rangnick. Under the German they have picked up 19 points from 10 games. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they collected 21 points from 14 games.

However, Solskjaer’s list of fixtures were much tougher than the run of games Rangnick has overseen. And dropped points against Newcastle, Aston Villa, Burnley and Southampton, plus defeat against Wolves have got alarm bells ringing.

Rangnick was appointed as a stop-gap at the end of November after the dismissal of Solskjaer. He will then move into a two-year consultancy role after that and will have input into the next permanent boss.

But Paul Merson has voiced his concerns about Rangnick. He believes United need to move quickly and appoint a permanent boss immediately and doubts whether the former RB Leipzig.

“I don’t see him (Rangnick) being there and the way it is going at the moment if they don’t get in the top four I would be shocked if he went upstairs,” said Merson.

“It’s the deal. I know that’s the deal, but it’s not a good thing and I think it needs to be nipped in the bud at Man Utd. I can’t believe what they are doing.

Rangnick to see out United contract

“Waiting for next season to bring a new manager in? There’s a lot of work to be done at Man Utd. This is not just bring a new manager in and let’s go next season.”

Kevin Phillips has also said he would not be surprised if Rangnick did not see out the season.

But, according to the Daily Express, sacking Rangnick is not an option for United.

“Manchester United aren’t going to sack Ralf Rangnick and insist he will stay with the club until the end of the campaign,” read the report.

United CEO Richard Arnold is under no pressure to axe Rangnick. And the boss will see out his contract until the end of the season.

The belief at Old Trafford is that Rangnick is capable of turning the situation, as per the report “performances have improved”.

