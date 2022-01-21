Manchester United are reportedly restricting the influence Ralf Rangnick can have on the squad through fear of the interim manager changing the team too much.

United installed the German in the dugout in November on a deal until the end of the season. From there, he will spend two years in a consultancy role working with Old Trafford chiefs.

For now, though, his top priority is to guide the Red Devils to a top-four Premier League finish.

There has been much criticism of the performances under Rangnick. Nevertheless, United’s win over Brentford on Wednesday put them two points behind the Champions League places.

With the January transfer window in progress, Rangnick has also looked to improve the squad in his vision. He has targeted players who can play his pressing style of football, such as Amadou Hiadara.

In fact, German newspaper Bild claims that the RB Leipzig midfielder is Rangnick’s top target.

However, the source adds that United are hesitant to back their interim boss in the transfer market.

Club chiefs feel ‘reluctant’ to allow Rangnick to convert the squad to his liking. Indeed, he will only have half a season to work with any players he signs this month.

Whoever subsequently comes in as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor from there may not use a pressing style like Rangnick.

As such, United are ‘slowing down’ Rangnick’s transfer hopes. A second issue is that United have told Rangnick that the club must get rid of some of their current squad before they can bring in new players.

The likes of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial have all had links with moves away.

However, Rangnick has previously insisted that he wants to keep his options as the club fight on three fronts.

Second Rangnick, Man Utd issue

Bild also claims that the German tactician wanted more from the club’s leadership over his coaching staff.

Chris Armas came in as assistant coach and Sascha Lense has come in as a psychologist. However, Rangnick reportedly wanted more coaches in the dugout with him.

He also feels unsure as to how the change of leadership will affect his sway in proceedings.

Richard Arnold is replacing Ed Woodward as the club’s chief executive from next month.

While Rangnick is in interim charge, the Old Trafford club are continuing talks with potential successors. Indeed, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is supposedly the leading candidate as it stands.

