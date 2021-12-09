Manchester United have given the go-ahead for Ralf Rangnick to overhaul their squad in January, and a report has listed six deals that could be made.

The German boss, 63, has arrived in Manchester on an interim basis. He will lead United until the end of the season, at which point a permanent manager is expected to be installed. Rangnick will then move upstairs into a consultancy role.

But for now, Rangnick’s sole focus will be on securing top four qualification, and if possible, ending the club’s four-year trophy drought.

To aid that cause – and perhaps with one eye on the future – The Daily Express have revealed Rangnick has been given license to make sweeping changes to United’s squad.

They state Rangnick has ‘reportedly been granted £100m’ to spend in January. Six potential deals are touted in the piece, comprising three incomings and three outgoings.

From an arrivals perspective, midfielder Amadou Haidara is listed as a possible signing.

The RB Leipzig star, 23, would add steel and bite to United’s much-maligned midfield. Scott McTominay and Fred adapted well to Rangnick’s demands during his first match in charge versus Crystal Palace. However, signing Haidara – who Rangnick knows well from his time in Leipzig – would give him a readymade option.

Also namechecked are forwards Joao Felix and Ousmane Dembele.

Today’s Euro Paper Talk provided the latest on United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid ace Felix.

Dembele, meanwhile, has a lengthy list of suitors with his contract at Barcelona expiring next summer. United are among them, and a cut-price January deal could be on the cards if Dembele refuses to sign a new deal before Barcelona’s self-imposed December 15 deadline.

The Express also list three United stars that could be moved out in the winter window.

Rangnick could axe trio of major names

Paul Pogba is one, with his contract status making January the final opportunity for United to recoup a fee. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and a new deal is looking increasingly unlikely.

Two more stars who could be sacrificed are reportedly Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Martial is attracting interest from Juventus, while Cavani could be Sergio Aguero’s replacement at Barcelona. Aguero was diagnosed with a heart condition last month and may have played his final match as a professional.

“Right decision” to leave Man Utd

Meanwhile, Tom Heaton has insisted he made the “right decision” to leave Manchester United a decade ago after making his debut for the club on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Heaton, who returned to Old Trafford earlier this year, replaced Dean Henderson in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Young Boys. It was his competitive debut for the club he first joined as a trainee nearly two decades ago.

“It felt great,” he said. “Playing at Old Trafford in front of a capacity crowd, it was always going to be a great feeling.

“Having come here as a visitor, I’ve always enjoyed it, but (on Wednesday night), to wear the home shirt, my first competitive debut was obviously a brilliant moment. I loved every minute of it.

“But, yeah, you cross the white line, the focus is obviously on doing the job. Now I just have an appetite for more. I felt great and I want to kick on from here.”

Heaton spent time at Cardiff, Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa before this summer’s homecoming.

“I’ve been on the bench quite a few times, played a few friendlies, loan spells and I made the right decision to leave to go and play,” he told MUTV.

“Every move I made since then was to go and play. Coming back here, that didn’t change and I know I have to be patient and there’s a fantastic goalkeeping department.”