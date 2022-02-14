Ralf Rangnick has backed Marcus Rashford to get into his stride at Manchester United – just as Jadon Sancho has done in recent weeks.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford last summer as a marquee, £73million signing from Borussia Dortmund. Following his exploits in the Bundesliga, where he finished with 114 direct goal contributions in 137 games, United expected a big impact.

However, he has struggled overall and has only scored four goals in his debut season with the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, two of those have come since the turn of the year. Indeed, England international Sancho opened the scoring in the FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

He also put United against Southampton on Saturday while also impressing in the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Rangnick said after the 1-1 draw with the Saints that he is now seeing the Sancho he watched in the Bundesliga.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, United’s interim manager heaped further praise on the forward and revealed he failed with an attempt to bring him to RB Leipzig.

“I’ve known Jadon since he was 17 when he still played in England,” Rangnick said. “I contacted him and his agent and tried to convince him to join us at Leipzig.

“He decided to go to Dortmund and had a great time there. He became one of the best wingers in the league if not Europe.

“The step to Manchester United is a big one, a massive step for a 21-year-old, and it takes time. The style of football we want to play fits perfectly with his assets, coming from the left side.

“I also try to show him my support, and tell him that he should have a go in this league. It is more physical and more competitive.”

One player who has racked up plenty of Premier League experience but is struggling of late is Rashford.

The 24-year-old has only scored five goals following his return from shoulder surgery in October. Three of those came in his first three games back and he also has two in his last five.

However, in between, he has faced criticism for his body language and attitude. As a result, Rangnick hopes Rashford can follow Sancho’s recent path and hit his stride.

Rangnick eyes Rashford revival at Man Utd

“The same happened with other players,” Rangnick said of Sancho’s recent form.

“I have faith and the same will hopefully happen in the next couple of weeks with a player like Marcus Rashford, who also did well in the last couple of weeks.

“This is what it is all about, getting the best from players and letting them play in their best possible position.

“This club is also helping them to cope with the level of pressure and expectation that is different to when he came to Dortmund at the age of 17.”

Man Utd return to action on Tuesday when Brighton are the Premier League visitors to Old Trafford.