Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that the size of his squad means he cannot keep explaining to every player why they are not playing.

United added three new signings to their ranks in the summer, including Cristiano Ronaldo. While Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho bolstered their attack, Raphael Varane has slotted into the defence.

As the season has gone on, though, issues over game time have emerged for a number of players.

In particular, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard’s plights have been in the spotlight. However, Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson’s lack of game time is also apparent.

The battle for game time at Old Trafford has subsequently translated into reports that a number of players want to leave. Martial has interest from Sevilla, while TEAMtalk has learned that 12 clubs across Europe are monitoring Van de Beek.

In fact, newspaper reports on Wednesday claimed that a total of 11 players want out of Man Utd.

Speaking in his latest press conference, Rangnick said that he faces an “issue” over his squad. He also pointed to his inability to put every player at ease over their game time, as he has done at previous clubs.

“If you have that many players and only 10 players can play and three being substituted, then of course you have quite a number of players – in our case 12, 13, 14 players who don’t even play or not even being in the squad,” Rangnick said.

“That those players are not happy about that situation is obvious.

“I think in total we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing, but obviously I cannot do that in every game.

“That is an issue in our team as well as in other clubs.”

As well as players wanting out at United, reports have claimed to reveal the discord in the dressing room.

Cliques have supposedly formed among players. Furthermore, the negative body language highlighted by some pundits is reportedly in response to the lack of achievement so far compared to the excitement around the club at the start of the season.

Rangnick tackles Man Utd issues

Thirdly, some reports have claimed that United’s players are struggling to adapt to Rangnick’s coaching methods.

“They’re at least trying,” Rangnick said in response. “I’m sure that they are listening. I think that we showed in the last games against Palace and Burnley and in parts against Norwich and Newcastle that they are trying to follow the advice.

“We conceded less goals than before, I think we have an average of 1.7 per game [so far]. It’s 0.6 in those six games [since he took charge].

“But still it’s about balance. We need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence.”

Rangnick was speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup third-round clash against Aston Villa on Monday.