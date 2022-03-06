Ralf Rangnick has offered a major hint that Erik ten Hag will be the one to take over from him as Manchester United manager.

Reports emerged this week that Rangnick was a keen admirer of the Ajax boss, who is on United’s list of candidates for their vacancy. With the current interim head coach set to move into the boardroom this summer, it’s expected that he will have some say in the decision.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rangnick was initially coy on the speculation. But he then declared “it’s obvious” Ten Hag is one of the top coaches in Europe.

“So far we haven’t at all spoken about that. Nobody, not only John Murtough, but nobody else,” he began.

“We haven’t had that topic in the last weeks and months since I’m here. I know my opinion but so far we haven’t spoken about that. So this is what I can only tell you.”

Rangnick was then asked: “Is your opinion one of admiration for him (Ten Hag) and what he has done?”

He replied: “I don’t know him to start with as a person. But obviously I see the development at Ajax took since he was there.

“I also know a little bit about his work that he did when he was with Bayern Munich. And that he’s one of the top coaches in Europe. It’s obvious.

“But there are a few other top coaches in Europe but as I said, we haven’t spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we also didn’t speak about him.”

Ten Hag knocks back Rangnick reports

Questions about the Red Devils role were knocked back by Ten Hag this week, who insisted his focus remained on Ajax.

He said at a press conference on Wednesday: “At the moment I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future.

“The focus is on this season. Right now I shouldn’t be the theme. The theme is: how are we going to win games?

“I’m already working for after this season, that’s my responsibility.”

United eye Hasenhuttl too

Further to the Ten Hag links, it’s been claimed United have added Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to their list of candidates.

The Red Devils are reportedly admirers of his work in his long-term spell with the Saints and he is another alternative, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Director of football Murtough has confirmed the hunt is now on after the club drew up a shortlist of options.

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino is right up there alongside Ten Hag. And Spain manager Luis Enrique is also on their radar.

