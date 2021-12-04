New interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick wants to make former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber his assistant, according to a report.

United are finally about to enter their eagerly-awaited new chapter under German tactician Rangnick. The 63-year-old has a wealth of experience on his CV, not only in coaching.

Indeed, he previously worked as global sports director in Red Bull’s football stable.

And, according to The Sun, he has used his contacts from his links with Salzburg and Leipzig to go after Austrian coach Struber.

The current New York Red Bulls’ coach and Rangnick formed a strong working relationship in the Red Bull environment for a while.

Rangnick was sporting director at RB Salzburg between 2012 and 2015, while in an identical role at Leipzig until 2018. Struber joined Salzburg as a youth coach in 2014 before becoming assistant manager in 2015 for one season.

Furthermore, Struber then went back to the youth teams at Salzburg in 2018.

As such, the pair have strong links and The Sun claims that Rangnick rates Struber ‘highly’. In fact, he believes that the 44-year-old has developed into one of football’s ‘most talented’ young coaches.

Rangnick wants like-minded people who share his footballing philosophies with him at Old Trafford. Struber is his top candidate.

After breaking away from the Red Bull stable, Struber managed FC Liefering and Wolfsberger. He moved to Championship side Barnsley in November 2019 but left just under a year later, citing a lack of ambition.

As such, he is now in the MLS with New York Red Bulls, where he has two years left on his current contract.

The Sun notes that United would therefore have to buy Struber out of his contract. It also remains unclear how long it would take to get him to Manchester, despite the regular MLS season finishing last month.

Man Utd given Rangnick transfer hint

Meanwhile, Rangnick’s first game in charge of United will be Sunday’s clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The German does not have long to wait until the January transfer window and the chance to alter his squad.

He has vast experience of signing and developing players at a host of clubs, namely Leipzig and Salzburg.

One former assistant of Rangnick’s has opened up on the type of signings United can expect with him in charge.