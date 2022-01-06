Some of Manchester United’s players have demanded action in the January transfer window from Ralf Rangnick over their futures, according to a report.

The Red Devils’ season started brightly, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goal debut a hopeful sign of things to come. However, their form dipped from there and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the sack in November.

Despite German tactician Rangnick arriving at Old Trafford with an exciting reputation, he has not been able to inspire a full turnaround in the team’s fortunes.

Instead, pundits such as Gary Neville have slammed the “whingebags” at the club for their poor body language. Furthermore, reports have revealed cliques inside the dressing room.

On Wednesday, reports claimed that as many as 11 players want to leave United. The Daily Mirror named four in its report, including Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

Now, the Manchester Evening News has provided more information on the situation from its sources.

‘Confrontation’ is supposedly brewing between a number of players and Rangnick over their futures. The likes of Lingard, Van de Beek and Dean Henderson have struggled for game time throughout this season.

And if Rangnick does not sanction exits for the group of players, the situation will take another turn for the worse.

Interim boss Rangnick has already offered his firm stance on keeping the squad together in January.

Indeed, he has said that Edinson Cavani will not leave this month. He has also said that he is relying on Anthony Martial staying at Old Trafford.

But those players reportedly want out, either in January or the summer.

Martial, who has interest from Sevilla and Barcelona, has only played seven Premier League matches this term. Lingard, meanwhile, has only managed eight top-flight outings.

Rangnick, Man Utd problems explained

The Manchester Evening News also references the wider problems at United.

United’s players are becoming ‘sick to death’ of the declining standards at the club. Furthermore, there is ‘resentment’ setting in amongst their under-used players.

The negative body language, meanwhile, has been attributed to the lack of achievement so far this season.

United started the season in a strong position following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo. However, they now sit seventh in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, United’s players also have a theory on who they think will replace Rangnick at the end of the season.