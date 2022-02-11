Elements of the Manchester United squad are baffled by the training methods of Ralf Rangnick and his staff, with some even comparing daily life at Old Trafford to US TV show Ted Lasso – claims a report.

Rangnick was drafted in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November after United’s season spiralled out of control. Humbling defeats to Liverpool and Man City were followed by a capitulation against Watford.

The United squad looked lost at sea defensively, with Rangnick making it a priority to resolve their issues at the back after taking the reins.

United have successfully shored up their beleaguered defence over the last few months. They have shipped just nine goals in their 11 matches under Rangnick. However, it appears to have come at the expense of their attacking prowess.

Despite a kind run of fixtures, Rangnick’s side have scored more than once just three times in 11 matches thus far. Their lack of potency contributed towards a humbling early exit in the FA Cup to Middlesbrough last week.

Now, a remarkable report from ESPN has claimed United’s stars have rebelled against Rangnick and his staff’s training methods.

Rangnick coach compared to Ted Lasso

Firstly, the outlet state sections of the squad view his methods and demands as ‘old fashioned’. Furthermore, there has ‘been some bemusement’ at Rangnick deferring the majority of the training sessions to assistant coach, Chris Armas.

ESPN state the 49-year-old American has jokingly been compared to fictional television character Ted Lasso – a bumbling American tasked with taking charge at fictional English club AFC Richmond.

The comedy show centres on Lasso’s struggles to get to grips with footballing culture in the UK. It also makes light of many stereotypes held regarding Americans and their lack of understanding of football.

It’s noted the extra focus on organisational work has remedied their defensive plight. However, the report adds that some players have ‘complained’ that the sessions are too formulaic and only focus on structure, rather than improving their individual skills.

There have been multiple clues suggesting United will not install Rangnick as their permanent manager in the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted options to buy weren’t included in the loan deals for Donny Van de Beek and Anthony Martial in order to give their next manager the final decision on the pair.

Additionally, reports have begun to resurface linking PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino with the looming vacancy.

Rangnick is thus expected to move upstairs to see out the final two years of his deal in the summer. If ESPN’s report is accurate, certain sections of United’s squad will be glad to see the German given a less hands-on role.

Man Utd shortlist three elite strikers

Meanwhile, Man Utd have reportedly decided to make a new striker their transfer priority this summer and have three top-class players in mind.

The future status of Mason Greenwood remains undetermined after the youngster’s well-publicised legal issues. That leaves just Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as their recognised centre-forwards. Though the pair are now 37 and 34 respectively.

Marcus Rashford is capable of playing centrally, though has never convinced in the role. As such, according to The Sun, the Red Devils’ priority is to land a new striker who will become Ronaldo and Cavani’s long-term successor.

They have three names in mind, with the first being Erling Haaland. The Norwegian phenom will be available for around £63m this summer owing to his release clause.

The second option is Tottenham’s Harry Kane. He was the subject of a transfer saga involving Manchester City last summer, although a move never came to fruition.

The final striker named is Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Though he is also on Arsenal’s radar after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic in January.

