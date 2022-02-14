Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that he and the players can see the team is improving, despite further criticism of their performances.

The Red Devils’ displays have quite literally proved tales of two halves in recent weeks. While they have dominated the early stages of matches and taken the lead, they cannot see out a result.

Instead, they have let Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton back in. As a result, they are without a win in three games, the first of which saw them dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties.

On Saturday, Jadon Sancho continued his solid recent form by opening the scoring against the Saints at Old Trafford. But after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men threatened towards the end of the first half, they equalised three minutes after the break.

The result could nevertheless have gone either way after that. However, United’s failure to get a second and third goal stood out more.

Brighton are the next visitors to Old Trafford on Tuesday and Rangnick has insisted that he can see progress in his players.

“The situation is clear. In 11 out of 13 games we scored the first goal, but didn’t win all of them. It has cost us points in the league and a place in the FA Cup,” the interim manager told a press conference.

“I think it is pretty clear that the players are getting the ideas across the pitch. With every game it goes better.

“After the Wolves game, it started with two games against Aston Villa and since then the players understand and feel how and why we are doing a good job and now it’s about doing that sustainably for an entire game.

“This is exactly the next step we have to take. Our first halves in the last couple of weeks have been very good. I’m more than happy, we didn’t concede a single goal in the last weeks in the first half.

“But as I said the next step is to raise our level mentally, physically, tactically. We just gave away those goals too easily and it was our own mistakes.”

Rangnick added that United’s players minds’ are being affected and that his side “need to kill the game off”.

Alan Shearer did not hold back in his assessment of Man Utd’s problems both on and off the field after Saturday’s latest result.

Rangnick assesses Man Utd top four chances

Rangnick insisted that fighting for fourth place is “exactly what Manchester United needs to want” as it stands.

“This is the highest possible achievement, there is no other things. Yes the Champions League, hopefully to proceed into the next round,” he said.

“But in the league, number four is what we are aiming at.”

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League, but there are only five points separating fourth and eighth.

And Jamie Carragher has warned that Rangnick’s side will not finish in the top four with the way they are currently playing.