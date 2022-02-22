Rio Ferdinand has hit back at critics of Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick by pointing out his impressive points record since his arrival.

The German manager arrived at Old Trafford in November with a solid reputation for his work in his home country. He has made his name as a coach with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig among others. However, he also has expertise as a sporting director.

As a result, Man Utd brought Rangnick into the dugout until the end of the season. The 63-year-old will subsequently move into a consultancy role working with club chiefs.

While Rangnick’s focus has been on improving results on the pitch, he has faced a tough time off it. Reports have claimed that United’s players feel his training methods are outdated.

Recent leaks also suggested that some of the players have poked fun at assistant boss Chris Armas. Furthermore, reports of dressing room discontent and cliques among players have surfaced in recent months.

Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, though, Ferdinand insisted that Rangnick is doing an impressive job. Indeed, he pointed to the fact that Man Utd have picked up 25 points from his 12 Premier League games in charge.

“There’s a real Debbie Downer on Rangnick and Man United at the moment,” the pundit noted.

“Yes, I think the fixture list while he’s been there has been quite favourable to Man Utd, but only Man City have picked up more points since he’s come in.

Rangnick has good record

“So he can’t be doing as badly as the way it’s spoken about in the media. In terms of points, you have to say he’s a pass at the moment.

“Everyone’s saying Liverpool are flying and ‘oh my God it’s championship winning form’. They haven’t had as many points in the bag as Rangnick in his term since he’s been here.”

Critics of Man Utd have also pointed out the body language from some players in matches. As for their actual performances, the Red Devils’ recent tendency to drop points from winning positions has been ironed out.

Man Utd led against Burnley and Southampton in recent matches, only to end up drawing 1-1.

Nevertheless, Rangnick’s side have come through with victories against Brighton and Leeds United in their past two fixtures.

Ferdinand defends Man Utd

“I understand there’s still elements in the way that his team are playing that aren’t fine-tuned,” Ferdinand added. “There’s massive room for improvement all-round, I understand that.

“But in terms of the points on the table, what are you asking for?

“I don’t think he’s going to get the job as the manager anyway, but he’s got big games coming up now.

“Man City, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, so he’s going to have to produce in those games, and he’ll be judged via those games I’m sure.

“But in terms of points, only Man City have got more points than him in that time.”

Indeed, United face Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie away from home on Wednesday.

After a trip to Watford, they then play City, Tottenham, Atletico and Liverpool in a successive run of games.

As for who could get the permanent manager’s job at Old Trafford, Mauricio Pochettino is one of the leading contenders. Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique are also in the frame.