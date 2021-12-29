Dean Henderson has been denied the opportunity to leave Manchester United in January, according to a report that has also revealed one of his prime suitors for the summer.

Henderson is currently caught in a frustrating situation at Man Utd. He had high hopes going into the new season, but Covid-19 prevented him from getting a good pre-season under his belt. Subsequently, the academy graduate has lost his starting berth to long-term number one David De Gea.

To date, Henderson has only played twice for United this season. One of those appearances came in the Carabao Cup and the other in the Champions League. He did not even get to complete 90 minutes in the latter outing.

That came against Ajax, who at the time were mentioned as one of Henderson’s possible takers. The idea of a loan move in January was floated. It would have been preferential for United to send him abroad rather than to another Premier League rival.

But Ajax soon played down the links and it has now emerged that United will be standing in the way of any mid-season exit for Henderson at all.

According to the Manchester Evening News, interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants three reliable goalkeepers in his squad. Therefore, he has told Henderson he will not be allowed to leave in January.

It will then be up to the 24-year-old to fight for his place along with De Gea and veteran backup Tom Heaton.

Henderson had been ready to leave the club on a permanent basis. However, they will not be granting him such a wish in January.

It could be a problem for his plans to work his way back into England contention ahead of the 2022 World Cup. There could yet be time, though, if he secures a summer transfer instead.

Dean Henderson linked with Tottenham

In that regard, the MEN add that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Henderson’s situation in view of a potential summer move.

Spurs have Hugo Lloris as their number one, but the long-serving captain is out of contract at the end of the season. Even if he extends his deal, the club will have to evolve their options in his position at some point.

Henderson is on their radar to solve the potential issue. Although, the fact United have him under contract until 2025 may give his current club the upper hand.

For now, he will have to keep working for his Man Utd place before seeing how the situation unfolds in the summer.

Tottenham will be watching developments, though, as they ponder giving Henderson the platform he desires.

The former Sheffield United loanee made 12 starts in the Premier League last season. He has a total of 28 Man Utd appearances to his name and one England cap.

After feeling misled by previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will be hoping for more faith from Rangnick.

