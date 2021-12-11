Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed the key factors he will consider when assessing a transfer arrival in January.

United’s new chapter has begun under the German tactician. The 63-year-old former RB Leipzig boss has taken the job in the dugout until the end of the season, but he will then move into a consultancy role.

His immediate priority has been to inspire a turnaround in form. The tide had turned the wrong way in the final stages of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

However, the winter transfer window is fast approaching. Reports have already claimed a number of potential targets. RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who Rangnick worked with, is one.

Indeed, the manager has reportedly identified midfield as a major area of concern at the club.

Speaking at a press conference, Rangnick opened up on his process for signing players in the January window. One major factor is making sure that players available in the summer will cost a similar amount in January.

“My opinion on winter transfers is clear,” he said. “It needs to be a player who improves the quality, who helps the team to get better. It needs to be a high quality player, no matter which area of the pitch.

“On the other hand, it needs to be a player who, if they were available in the summer, they’re available for similar conditions in the winter. Then it might make sense.

“It needs to be the right mentality as well as the right quality.

“For this competitive league, we need the best possible mentality. He needs to be mature enough, have a winning mentality, and for me the mentality in this league is even more crucial than in any other league in Europe.”

As for his current crop of players, Rangnick said: “I’ve got to know them better in this week, I saw most of them play in the two games and had three, four or five training sessions this week.

“But it’s still too early to speak about what might happen in the winter transfer window. If I look at the number of players we have, it’s still a big squad, we definitely do not have not enough players.”

Man Utd star wants out

In other news, the agent of Man Utd striker Anthony Martial has revealed that his client wants out in January.

Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

The France international has had a mixed career at Old Trafford.

While he enjoyed a standout 2019/20 season in front of goal, he has struggled to maintain such form.