Ralf Rangnick is reportedly “so unpopular” in the Manchester United dressing room amid his battle to convince during his Old Trafford reign.

The German coach came in in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking at Old Trafford. United tried to get Mauricio Pochettino in straight away, but they went for an interim option instead.

While the results under Rangnick have improved, the club are still facing criticism for their performances.

What’s more, reports have claimed that the players are struggling to adapt to their coach’s tactics.

Rangnick has made his name for his pressing style of play which has influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, the United dressing room sees Rangnick as “outdated and out of his time”.

Furthermore, a source connected to the Red Devils players said: “He is so unpopular, we don’t like him.”

Rangnick, 63, has won four of his seven matches in charge so far, drawing two others and losing against Wolves. However, United could easily have dropped points against Norwich and lost altogether at Newcastle.

What’s more, Aston Villa had two goals disallowed in Monday’s FA Cup clash at Old Trafford.

Ultimately, Rangnick’s job is to help guide United into the Premier League’s top four by the end of the season.

Another report from the Daily Mail has revealed the reaction to more of his decisions at United.

Rangnick puts Solskjaer plan in doubt

The Premier League has a winter break from January 24 until February 8. At the same time, the Africa Cup of Nations will still be ongoing and other international matches can take place.

As a result, while some players will be away with their national teams, others at United will stay at Carrington.

Former Man Utd boss Solskjaer had planned a trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp for those players still in Manchester during that break.

However, the Daily Mail now claims that the trip is unlikely to go ahead.

Rangnick has fears over coronavirus and he has also raised concerns about Paul Pogba rehabilitating from injury in Dubai rather than at Carrington.

Before their break, United play Villa, Brentford and West Ham in Premier League action.