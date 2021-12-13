Manchester United are reportedly prepared to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the chase for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombian forward is widely regarded as one of the most improved players in European football. Indeed, Diaz has already notched 13 goals and added three assists for the Portuguese outfit in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old can play out wide in a traditional 4-4-2 or in a 4-3-3 and is renowned for his speed and dribbling ability.

His performances this season have seen a number of clubs sit up and take notice. Chief among them is Liverpool, who are rumoured to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Fichajes now claims that the Red Devils are preparing to make a move of their own.

The report states that Porto’s exit from the Champions League might tempt them to cash in on the player in January.

That news will have plenty of clubs scrambling for his signature, especially the English trio.

City are already said to have enquired after Diaz, as they line up a potential replacement for Barcelona-linked Ferran Torres.

Liverpool leading the race for Diaz

But Liverpool have twice faced the player first hand, after the Reds took on Porto in the Champions League group stage.

The understanding is that Jurgen Klopp and company were very impressed with Diaz, prompting yet more transfer talk.

However, it looks as if United are looking to steal a march on their bitter rivals.

Left-wing is a position that potentially needs filling, with injury-hit Marcus Rashford struggling at times this term.

Anthony Martial, who has also played there, is being tipped for a January exit.

Diaz will not come cheap though. Porto wanted €80million during the summer but may knock that price down to guarantee a sale in the New Year.

