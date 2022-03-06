Manchester United have added Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to their list of candidates to replace Ralf Rangnick, a report has claimed.

The Red Devils are facing another period of transition following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November. German boss Rangnick is in interim charge, but he is not the long-term solution.

Instead, he will move into a two-year consultancy role in the summer helping club chiefs on a range of decisions.

As for who United could therefore turn to, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique are also on the Red Devils’ radar.

As for contingency plans, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti falls into that category.

What’s more, the Sunday Mirror claims that Austrian Hasenhuttl is another alternative for Man Utd.

The Red Devils are reportedly admires of his work in his long-term spell with Southampton. He has been on the south coast since December 2018 and has a contract until 2024.

This season in particular, it is two Southampton draws against Premier League champions Manchester City which have caught Man Utd’s eyes the most about Hasenhuttl. Following a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium, the Saints drew 1-1 with City in January.

Rangnick also admires Hasenhuttl after the pair worked together at RB Leipzig. He has therefore helped convince United football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher to consider Hasenhuttl.

As for the chances of Hasenhuttl’s chances of moving to Old Trafford, the Sunday Mirror adds that the manager is ‘ambitious’ and would ‘jump at the chance’ to coach the Red Devils.

That is despite his previous comments on his future. Indeed, Hasenhuttl claimed last month that he is considering retiring from coaching after his contract expires in 2024.

He told Kicker: “Hopefully, it will be five and a half years here, that’s a damn long time in modern football, and then that’s probably it.”

In any case, The Athletic has claimed that United chief executive Richard Arnold wants the club’s manager search to be ‘exhaustive’.

Hasenhuttl given glowing Man Utd reference

Speaking on BT Sport recently, former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes recommended the Red Devils have a look at Hasenhuttl.

“I’ve always thought the football he plays at Southampton with not the best squad. The type of football has worked for them,” Scholes said.

“His teams have been good to watch; I think it comes across really well. This would be a different kind of pressure.

“I think people around this club, and fans especially, are thinking more of possibly Pochettino or an Antonio Conte and what people have been at the bigger clubs.

“The more I think about it, I don’t think it would be a bad thing. The way he goes about his business, he looks good.”

Man Utd facing crunch decision

Whoever United appoint as their new boss, the decision will prove arguably the most crucial of any since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

David Moyes got the sack not even one season into his contract. However, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both won a trophy in their time in charge.

And the Europa League was United’s last trophy in 2017. Solskjaer failed to win any silverware in his tenure, losing four semi-finals and a final.

Meanwhile, Rangnick’s chances of leading the club to Champions League glory are slim.

As such, United must pick their new manager carefully as they look to get back to winning major honours.