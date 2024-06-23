Manchester United to ramp up pressure on rivals with new bid for highly-rated England star

Manchester United are ready to return with another bid for their top defensive target as they prepare for a huge summer under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

There is a lot of pressure on United to deliver next season after they finished eighth last season, their worst season in Premier League history. They won the FA Cup, beating rivals Manchester City at Wembley, which secured qualification for the Europa League.

Manager Erik ten Hag is staying at the club despite initial reports from The Guardian before the final that suggested he would be sacked. Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was heavily linked with the role, as was Brentford boss Thomas Frank and, fresh from leaving Chelsea earlier this summer, Mauricio Pochettino.

The Dutchman confirmed that the club had sounded out potential replacements, but he is set to take charge of his third season.

Ratcliffe has big transfer plans this summer despite the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a key target. United have already seen one bid of £43m rejected by the Toffees and The Mail are suggesting another offer is being prepared.

Branthwaite, 21, enjoyed an impressive season with Sean Dyche’s side. He previously spent time on loan at PSV Eindhoven in Holland, and became a regular at Goodison Park upon his return last season.

He made Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man training squad ahead of Euro 2024, but was cut from it before the tournament started.

United are keen to improve on their defence after being hampered badly by injuries last season. Lisandro Martinez spent much of the campaign on the treatment table and Harry Maguire, an England regular when fit, was another who didn’t make the Euros squad due to a calf issue.

Raphael Varane is leaving the club on a free transfer, too, and any move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo could be blocked due to Ratcliffe and his company INEOS’ ownership of the French club.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Ratcliffe was critical of the possibility that Todibo may not be able to make the move to Old Trafford.

“We’ve got a player in Nice who was interested in Manchester United and he probably has the capability,” Ratcliffe said. “They’ve said [UEFA] we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United. But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

