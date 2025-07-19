Manchester United are in talks to sign a striker that Kylian Mbappe is a huge fan of, according to the French media, as a report in Spain reveals the details of Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Barcelona.

Following a disastrous 2024/25 campaign that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League table and lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils have been very active in the summer transfer window. Man Utd have already signed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5million and have agreed a £70million deal with Brentford for Cameroonian winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Signing a striker is next on the agenda for the Premier League giants, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on Friday that Man Utd are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the agents of Sesko and Man Utd have been in regular contact, with the Slovenia international striker open to a move to Old Trafford despite the Red Devils not playing in any European competition next season.

However, it seems that Man Utd are not putting all the eggs in one basket, with a report in France claiming that Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani is now ‘a priority target’ for the Red Devils.

According to FootMercato, Newcastle United are also interested in Kolo Muani, with the Magpies and Man Utd having ‘initiated contacts’.

Juventus are doing everything they can to convince the France international striker to extend his stay at the Italian club, having signed him on a loan deal from PSG for the second half of last season.

Ruben Amorim’s side’s interest in Kolo Muani stems from Hugo Ekitike rejecting Man Utd for Liverpool, who, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk on X, is about to make a ‘mega offer’ for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Newcastle are said to be looking at the 26-year-old striker as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who is on the radar of the Saudi Pro League after the Magpies blocked a move to Liverpool, which led the Premier League champions to accelerate their pursuit of Ekitike.

Described as a “very complete” striker by Real Madrid and France international star Kylian Mbappe in Metro in March 2023, Kolo Muani scored 10 goals and gave three assists in 22 appearances for Juventus during his loan spell.

Kolo Muani is under contract at PSG, who won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions and the Champions League last season, until the summer of 2028.

Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona from Man Utd

While Man Utd are trying to sign Kolo Muani, the Red Devils are on the verge of offloading Rashford on another loan deal.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd.

Although the England international forward made a positive impact at Villa, Unai Emery’s side decided not to exercise the £40million option to sign him on a permanent contract.

Rashford is now on his way to Barcelona, who tried to sign the Man Utd forward on loan in the January transfer window before his move to Villa.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has written on X: “BREAKING: Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in principle between all parties involved with Barça planning for medical tests next days.

“Loan deal with buy option, details being finalised today then Man Utd will authorize his travel to Spain.”

According to Marca, Barcelona have an option of €35million (£30.3m, $40.7m) to make the loan deal permanent.

Rashford will undergo a medical with Barcelona in the coming days, according to the Spanish publication, before leaving for the Spanish champions’ tour of Asia.

Marca has revealed that Rashford has decided to take a pay-cut on his weekly £325,000-a-week salary, with Man Utd accepting Barcelona’s offer despite initially demanding €50million (£43.4m, $50m) for him.

