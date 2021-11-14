Rangers told to raid Man Utd for perfect Steven Gerrard replacement

Rangers have been told by former midfielder Charlie Adam that they should replace Steven Gerrard with Manchester United assistant Michael Carrick.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions are searching for a new manager after Gerrard quit Ibrox to take over at Aston Villa earlier this week. The 41-year-old has succeeded Dean Smith at Villa Park, leaving Rangers to look for a replacement boss for the first time since January 2018.

Gerrard left Gers top of the table when he decided to walk and they are four points clear of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Former Ibrox favourite Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been installed as favourite with the bookies. Indeed, he was pictured arriving in London for talks on Saturday morning.

The former Rangers player’s representatives told Sky Sports their client held “positive” talks with the club’s hierarchy about the job.

But Adam, who spent six years with the club, believes his old side should look at a more left-field choice.

“I’ll throw a name in the hat: Michael Carrick,” Adam said on the BBC’s Sportsound podcast.

“He has been at Manchester United, a big club, good coach. It was a gamble with Steven.

“Will they go down that same route? Will they go for an experienced name? There will only be three or four people that know.”

Steven Gerrard to raid old club Liverpool for trio Steven Gerrard's first act on transfers in January is to reportedly raid old club Liverpool for a trio of bit-part players, with more news on the Reds pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic and Franck Kessie.

Carrick has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff since hanging up his boots in 2018.

The 40-year-old currently works alongside Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan at Old Trafford. However, he has never been linked with high-profile management job before.

However, he’s not the former player to be linked with the role, with Frank Lampard and John Terry also tipped to take charge.

Dalglish backing Lampard for Gers

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea back in January. One man who thinks he would fit the role well is Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

“I think Frank has excellent credentials,” Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column. “In his first job at Derby County, he showed lots of promise. That’s why Chelsea took him on.

“I thought he was very unfortunate to lose his job at Stamford Bridge, and deserved more time.

“He still has a good relationship with Chelsea and that might be beneficial to Rangers if he can bring one or two players to Ibrox on loan from London.”

At this stage, Van Bronckhorst is the clear favourite to take the job. Lampard is not far behind him, with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and ex-Rangers midfielder both considered longer shots.