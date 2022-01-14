Ralf Rangnick’s desire to repel transfer approaches for Dean Henderson this month is under the microscope after Southampton sparked talk of a surprise U-turn, per a report.

The goalkeeper, 24, had been tipped to battle David de Gea for the starter’s role this season. However, Henderson’s recovery after contracting Covid-19 over the summer was slower than expected. That allowed De Gea opportunities to impress at the beginning of the season. Showing his class, the Spaniard took his chance with both hands.

As a result, Dean Henderson has been left kicking his heels on the bench. He had just two first-team appearances to his name this season.

That has seen the stopper tumble down the pecking order for England. In a World Cup year, sitting on the bench is the last thing he would’ve wanted.

As such, widespread reports have stated Henderson is looking for a way out this month. A loan exit could work in both the player and United’s favour, but the club have rejected his requests.

In his Friday press conference, Rangnick once again confirmed his desire to keep Henderson around.

With Covid rampant and United challenging for trophies on three fronts, Henderson could yet have a critical role to play in the second half of the season.

However, online outlet Football Insider have revealed Rangnick’s authority could be put to the test.

Southampton make Dean Henderson enquiry

They report that Southampton have ‘made an enquiry’ over the signing of Henderson ‘this month’.

Henderson could conceivably walk straight into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting eleven if a deal were agreed. That could ultimately benefit Man Utd with Jesse Lingard’s stellar loan spell at West Ham last year a shining example of the benefits of the loan system.

Lingard returned to the club a better player than the one that left. Furthermore, his superb stint in the capital helped to stabilise his transfer value.

The article acknowledges United’s public stance that Henderson will not be moved on. However, they report states a surprise U-turn is ‘on the cards’ with Henderson ‘pushing for a move’ behind the scenes.

Rangnick why Lingard snub is glaring blunder

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has proved unlucky not to earn more minutes at Manchester United of late because he fits perfectly in Ralf Rangnick’s system, one pundit has said.

The 28-year-old has only played 272 minutes – just over three full matches – in 13 appearances this term. Under Rangnick, meanwhile, he has featured twice for a total of 90 minutes.

According to former Red Devil Luke Chadwick, though, Rangnick should be using Lingard more.

“I’m really surprised we’ve not seen more of Lingard since the new manager came in,” the pundit told Caught Offside. “Rangnick wants to play with high energy and there’s not many more high energy players than Jesse Lingard.

“In that 4-2-2-2 formation, the movement that he has, he’s probably one of the best in the club at running beyond the striker, not just receiving the ball to feet out wide.

“I think it would be well worth giving him an opportunity. The way that he plays, the style of football we’re seeing under Rangnick, he could be a real asset between now and the end of the season.”

In fact, Lingard is reportedly one of 11 United players who want moves away either this month or in the summer.

