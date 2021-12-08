A decisive Ralf Rangnick call has given Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot a new lease of life, and has prompted his No 1 suitor to target a different Premier League right-back, per a report.

The Portuguese full-back, 22, appeared to have no future at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His pre-season form had been suggested as a key factor behind Manchester United abandoning their pursuit of Kieran Trippier over the summer. However, it did not translate to minutes on the pitch.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was regularly selected ahead of the more attack-minded Dalot. But under Michael Carrick and now Rangnick, Dalot has been preferred.

Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation requires his full-backs to bomb forward and provide width. Dalot is undoubtedly more suited to Rangnick’s demands and few would be surprised to see him retain his place ahead of Wan-Bissaka.

With that in mind, Sport Witness (citing Italian publication Il Tempo) report No 1 suitor Roma are close to admitting defeat on Dalot.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho had hoped to land Dalot in January. A loan with an option to buy was touted, but Rangnick’s influence now makes a deal ‘improbable’ and almost ‘impossible‘. That rings true for either a loan or permanent bid.

Roma fix gaze on Norwich’s Max Aarons

Instead, Corriere dello Sport note Roma will reportedly now turn their attentions to Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

Aarons is of similar style and profile to Dalot, being in his early twenties and comfortable on the front foot.

Manchester United, Liverpool chasing 18-year-old USA forward Ricardo Pepi Liverpool and Manchester United are two of a number of clubs said to be chasing American centre forward Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas.

The Serie A side’s interest in Aarons was also detailed by Calciomercato earlier this week.

As such, it appears Dalot is now safe at United and Canaries boss Dean Smith could face an uphill struggle attempting to retain Aarons’ services.

Newest Man Utd addition boosts surprise Werner pursuit

Meanwhile, the newest addition to Ralf Rangnick’s staff has given Manchester United a double boost in their surprise pursuit of Chelsea striker Timo Werner, per a report.

His willingness to hustle and harry defenders had seen him emerge as a surprise target for Manchester United last week. Interim manager Rangnick is a lover of pressing football, and Werner could fit like a glove at Old Trafford.

Rumours had swirled over Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia being willing to sever ties with the £47.5m man. A loan deal to Barcelona in January had been touted, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly put his foot down to prevent such an exit.

But according to the Daily Express an approach from closer to home could soon emerge for Werner. Citing the Mirror, they reveal United have drafted in 75-year-old Helmut Gross to join Rangnick’s staff.

The duo then worked together again at Hoffenheim and then RB Leipzig – the club where Werner rose to prominence. His appointment at United could be ‘instrumental’ if United opt to try their luck for Werner. However, Gross is not the only new face that could help lure Werner to Old Trafford.

Rangnick also recently drafted in sports psychologist Sascha Lense. The 46-year-old is the father of Werner’s partner, Paula.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Deep cut for Rangnick as No 1 target snubs Man Utd offer for Chelsea