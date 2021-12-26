Manchester United believe that the presence of manager Ralf Rangnick gives them the edge over Liverpool and Chelsea in the transfer hunt for Florian Wirtz, a report has claimed.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, 18, has burst onto the scene following his promotion to the club’s first team last season. In fact, he has already made 68 senior appearances and contributed 17 goals and 19 assists.

Such a rise has also seen Wirtz get noticed on the international stage with Germany. He made his debut in September, becoming the third-youngest German player to do so in the process.

But his recent form has thirdly had a big effect over his potential future plans. Top clubs around Europe are monitoring Wirtz’s situation as he continues to impress.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all had strong links with making a move for him.

According to the Daily Star, though, United chiefs believe Rangnick’s arrival at Old Trafford has turned the transfer tables in their favour.

The 63-year-old interim coach is a respected name in Germany. He has inspired Liverpool and Chelsea bosses Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in their coaching careers.

And Man Utd believe his presence could sway Wirtz to move there – and for Leverkusen to choose to do business with them.

Still, United will have to pay at least £70million for the midfielder, the newspaper adds. Wirtz has had comparisons with Chelsea’s former Leverkusen star, Kai Havertz, of late.

Indeed, one report in September claimed that the Bundesliga club want £86million for Wirtz. They believe he can ‘surpass’ Havertz, who scored the winning goal in the Champions League final for Chelsea last season.

In his debut season in 2020/21, Wirtz played 38 games in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals.

This campaign, meanwhile, he has already scored eight goals and registered 11 assists and is on course to better last term’s statistics.

Wirtz edge for Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea

In a boost for all three Premier League clubs chasing Wirtz, United, Liverpool and Chelsea believe they all have at least some edge over their European rivals in the hunt.

The Daily Star claims that Bayern are reluctant to spend sums as big as £70million or over on a young player.

Madrid, meanwhile, have ‘more pressing priorities’, including a potential deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

But Leverkusen will want to hold onto Wirtz for as long as possible. They signed him to a new deal in May this year which runs until the summer of 2026.