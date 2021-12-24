Manchester United have left the door ajar for Newcastle to sign Kieran Trippier after switching targets to a Bundesliga star also on Arsenal’s radar, per a report.

Trippier, 31, has been a long-time target for the Red Devils at right-back. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to bring the Englishman back to the Premier League over the summer. A deal did not materialise, though United’s interest reportedly did not diminish.

They had been tipped to battle Newcastle for his signature in the upcoming January window. The Atletico Madrid star is understood to be open to returning to England, but it now appears Newcastle may be his only option.

That’s because of a report from the Athletic (via the Daily Star). They state Rangnick has identified an alternative target to Trippier with coach Chris Armas influential in the decision.

Instead of Trippier, RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams is the new star United are pursuing.

The American international, 22, is known for his versatility, being capable of operating in central midfield, right-back or on the right-wing.

He had been linked with Arsenal in November via Football London. Mikel Arteta was reportedly seeking reliable back-up to Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back.

Adams’ arrival would also free Tomiyasu up to play at centre-back on the days Gabriel Magalhaes or Ben White needed a rest.

Armas prompts target switch to Tyler Adams

But per the Daily Star, it is United who are now in the frame for Tyler Adams. United assistant coach Chris Armas is a ‘huge admirer’ of Adams having worked with him at New York Red Bulls.

Adams has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal, meaning a transfer won’t come cheap.

The Star suggest Adams would set United back ‘at least £20m’. The November report from Football London put Adams’ valuation around the £32m mark.

Whether United would target a January or summer deal is unstated in the piece. Nevertheless, if Rangnick does venture down the Adams route, Newcastle’s path to landing Trippier will clear next month.

Elite pair lined up to replace Matic

Meanwhile, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick wants to fix the void which he believes Nemanja Matic will leave in midfield when he departs, according to a report.

Current and interim boss Rangnick values Matic’s leadership skills and dressing room influence. But according to The Athletic, the manager believes the midfielder’s presence in games needs replacing before he departs.

As such, the source reports that Rangnick wants a tall midfielder – of a similar style to Matic – at Old Trafford.

What’s more, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are his two main targets right now. The West Ham and Borussia Dortmund stars, who both feature regularly for England, have burst onto the scene in recent seasons.

Prying either player away from West Ham and Dortmund in January will prove all-but impossible.

As a result, Rangnick may have to wait until the summer transfer window to make his move.

