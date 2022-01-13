The intentions of Man Utd may be at odds with those of Ralf Rangnick after a report revealed a Red Devils star has been offered to two clubs including Newcastle.

A series of underwhelming displays have left Manchester United fans clamouring for action in the January window. However, the prevailing United theme in the media thus far has centred around who could leave Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny Van de Beek have all been linked with exits in one form or another. Regarding Van de Beek, the Manchester Evening News now state he has been ‘offered’ to two clubs.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid time in Manchester since arriving from Ajax in 2020. Starts have been frustratingly rare – even in the cup competitions.

Van de Beek has been omitted from the last three Netherlands squads. With the Qatar World Cup less than 12 months away, his international ambitions have been speculated to be a driving force behind his desire to leave the Red Devils.

Newcastle among duo ‘sounded out’

Now, the MEN state Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have been ‘sounded out’ regarding a loan move this month.

A temporary exit would give the midfielder a chance to reignite his career elsewhere. It would also put his name back in the mix for his national side.

Furthermore, if the stint was a success, it would stabilise his transfer value if United sought a permanent sale in a future window. Jesse Lingard’s spell with West Ham last season proved how loan deals for established stars can work wonders for all involved.

Whether United or the player’s representatives are the ones ‘offering’ Van de Beek to the two potential suitors is unclear in the piece. However, interim boss Ralf Rangnick could yet veto a move anyway.

Van de Beek stuck at Man United A move made from frustration from Donny has proven costly for himself.

The outlet confirm any exit would first ‘require the blessing’ of Rangnick. None of Fred, Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic have shone to any great degree since the German took charge.

As such, Van de Beek could yet feature more regularly as the season wears on. Accordingly, the outlet reckon Rangnick is ‘unlikely’ to sanction Van de Beek’s exit.

What’s more, his comments following their narrow FA Cup victory over Aston Villa has hinted Van de Beek’s fortunes could soon turn.

Rangnick said post-match: “From the very moment when we changed to a diamond in the last 20 minutes, when Donny came on, from then on we controlled the game.”

Cavani suitor won’t concede Man Utd battle

Meanwhile, Brazilian side Corinthians will not give up on trying to sign Manchester United frontman Edinson Cavani this month, according to their president.

Cavani, 34, is officially free to speak to foreign clubs with his Old Trafford contract set to expire in June. However, Cavani has given his word to United boss Ralf Rangnick that he will see out the season. The German coach revealed at the start of the week that he had spoken to the Uruguayan over his future.

But Corinthians supremo Duilio Monteiro Alves says he will keep trying to sign the prolific striker to lead their Copa Libertadores charge.

“Cavani has six months left on his contract,” Monteiro Alves said in a news conference (via ESPN). “For me, it’s something very difficult, but I have to try.

“Today I think it’s practically impossible. Manchester will not release him, they have the coach’s word, the club’s position, but we continue our search. The Corinthians players can be sure that, at the right time, with great responsibility, we will bring a No. 9 of the level of Corinthians.”

Monteiro Alves then denied reports that Corinthians were not in a position financially to make a big-name signing.

“Nobody is irresponsible,” he said. “The numbers are there. It’s possible to do it. We have to improve a lot, but the beginning has already been done… And that allows us to dream with Cavani, (Luis) Suarez, Diego Costa.”

