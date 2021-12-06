The lure of working with legendary German figure Ralf Rangnick isn’t enough to convince Edinson Cavani to stay at Manchester United beyond January, claims a report.

Cavani, 34, surpassed all expectations in his debut season at Old Trafford. The veteran Uruguayan bagged 17 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. However, it was his tireless work-rate and contributions to the the defensive effort from the front that established himself as a fan favourite in Manchester.

But since Cristiano Ronaldo returned in the summer, Cavani’s time on the pitch has been slashed. Injuries have played a part, though even when fit, displacing the legendary Portuguese is an almighty struggle.

United are entering a new era with Rangnick at the helm. The German will aim to steer United to a top four finish and secure silverware before moving upstairs to take a consultancy role.

However, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Cavani may not feature in that quest.

That’s because the striker is stated to be ‘already looking around’ at new clubs with the January window less than a month away.

Cavani is in the final year of his contract. Therefore, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1. Alternatively, if a suitor is willing, a cut-price offer could be tabled.

Edinson Cavani wants a move to Barcelona Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on playing under Xavi at Barcelona, and would be willing to leave Manchester United in January, with more updates on Amadou Haidara and Donny van de Beek.

His desire to leave United was recently reported in The Times. They stated Barcelona are his preferred destination, and Xavi is known to be seeking attacking reinforcements in January.

Sergio Aguero may have played his last game for the club after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Furthermore, Ousmane Dembele’s future remains far from clear with the Frenchman’s contract expiring next summer.

Tuttosport suggest it is Juventus who could win the sweepstakes, with Cavani ‘exactly what they need’ in January.

Could Cavani return to where he became famous?

The Mirror reference Tuttosport’s report, and list three further clubs in the mix.

A return to former club Napoli is mooted where Cavani established his reputation as a fearsome forward in Europe.

Finally moving back to South America to join either Argentine side Boca Juniors or Uruguayan powerhouse Penarol are other alternatives.

Are Chelsea beginning to show Premier League title uncertainty after defeat to West Ham?

Newcastle ready to make Lingard highest earner; fee stated

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly leading the chase to sign Jesse Lingard in January after details emerged over the enormous offer they have put on the table to the Manchester United man.

The future of Lingard remains very much up in the air. The 28-year-old produced the form of his life while on loan at West Ham last season. He was expected to be given opportunities to prove his worth upon returning to Old Trafford, though minutes on the pitch have been in desperately short supply.

Indeed, the midfielder was not included in Ralf Rangnick’s matchday squad on Sunday as Crystal Palace were beaten 1-0. That prompted the German to explain his thinking, with Anthony Martial another notable absentee.

And with the January window fast approaching, it emerged last week that Lingard is intent on severing ties at Old Trafford – despite Rangnick’s arrival. In turn, talk was growing that a return to West Ham could be on the cards.

Now, The Times has revealed that a move to Newcastle looks a strong possibility instead.

In a deal that will make Lingard the highest earner in their history, they claim the 28-year-old has been offered a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £100,000 a week. Furthermore, they are expected to pay United a fee in the region of £10m – £12m in January to bring him to St James’.

The Red Devils are understood to be warming to the idea of selling him to Newcastle too.

READ MORE: Pundit urges Man Utd to ignore major concern and land ‘mastermind’ Pochettino alternative