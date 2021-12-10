Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a sensational January reunion with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish giants are said to believe that Ralf Rangnick’s appointment has opened the door to a New Year raid for the Portugal legend. A source has reportedly told Football Insider that Real are monitoring Ronaldo’s situation very closely and could swoop – if they are given any encouragement to do so.

The report states that the 36-year-old could move on as he is completely unsuited to the high-energy pressing game that Rangnick wants to implement.

United’s running and sprinting stats were up significantly in Rangnick’s first game in the charge, the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ronaldo played alongside Marcus Rashford in that game, with Rangnick opting for a new system. But the Red Devils, including Ronaldo, ran out of steam in the second half of the Palace clash, opening the door for a potential equaliser from the Eagles.

To that end, Rangnick is looking to get the team much fitter to allow them to utilise his style.

While that is good news for the younger players in his squad, Ronaldo, at 36, is unlikely to be closing down centre-backs and chasing down full-backs for 90 minutes every game.

That style is more suited to the likes of Rashford, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in Paper Talk.

Ronaldo has already left United for Real once in his incredible career, back in 2009. He had nine years at the Bernabeu, scoring a mindblowing 450 goals from 438 matches.

Ronaldo could yet extend Man Utd stay

The Portugal star opted to a return to Old Trafford after United beat rivals City to his signature last summer.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2022, although there is an option for a further year.

The legendary forward has been the shining light in a difficult start to the campaign for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 18 games in all competitions.

However, if the report is to be believed, he could be tempted into a New Year Madrid return.

Man Utd target reacts to huge price tag

Meanwhile, Man Utd target Vinicius Junior has spoken about the huge price tag put on his head and whether he could win the Ballon d’Or.

The nine-time Brazil international has been at Real Madrid since July 2018. He arrived at the Bernabeu with big expectations after Madrid parted with over £38m for his signature.

Vinicius’ impact on the Spanish giants is only growing. This term, he is on an impressive 10 La Liga goals from 16 appearances. The left winger got on the scoresheet in Madrid’s last domestic fixture, as they beat Real Sociedad away from home.

Man Utd are hoping to land Vinicius in the near future. They reckon he can become a ‘global star’ by moving to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is locked in contract talks with Madrid. However, Man Utd want to disrupt them by putting huge wages on the table.

Vinicius has now spoken about his transfer value, which is thought to be €100m (£85.4m). He told Spanish outlet Movistar (via ESPN): “Better not to put anything and remain at Real Madrid.”

On his chances of lifting the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius added: “I have to work hard for that and continue to play here, continue to do things well and always show my best version If I continue to play like this of course I can win it.

“The most important thing for me is to win with the team and win many titles with Real Madrid.”

