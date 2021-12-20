Ralf Rangnick has proved a major factor in what will now happen with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard in January, per a report.

Following a stellar loan spell with West Ham, hopes were high Manchester United fans would finally see his mesmeric best at Old Trafford this season. However, under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick, minutes on the pitch have been in desperately short supply.

Indeed, Lingard has accrued just 87 minutes of action across eight league appearances this term. The nature of those extremely short cameos suggests he does not hold the faith of those making the decisions.

As such, and with his contract expiring next summer, talk of a January exit had kicked up.

The Daily Mirror reported United were seeking around £20m for his signature next month.

West Ham could attempt to land Lingard a second time after seeing an offer turned down in the summer. Newcastle are also in the mix, along with AC Milan and Barcelona who could sign Lingard to a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a free agent move next summer.

But according to the Athletic (via the Daily Mail), Lingard is now intent on remaining in Manchester through January and fighting for his place. Lingard will reportedly then make a decision on his future closer to the end of the season.

Main Lingard motivation revealed

Key to that notion is reportedly the arrival of Rangnick. The German has wasted little time in implementing his high intensity style. While Lingard has rarely featured under the interim boss, his playing style would seemingly be a natural fit.

Lingard is motivated by his desire to make England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022. That tournament is due to take place next winter. That means Lingard will have an extra few months at the start of next season to impress.

Lingard garnering more interest West Ham aren't the only team interested in signing Lingard.

If greater game-time isn’t forthcoming this season, the inference is Lingard will move on as a free agent next summer.

In contrast, if Lingard is given a chance to shine by Rangnick, he could pen fresh terms at Old Trafford before the season concludes, safe in the knowledge his England chances won’t be impacted by staying.

Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ with Ligue 1 midfielder

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, despite strong interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The France Under-21 star has been in impressive form over the first half of the season. However, he looks set to quit Marseille, with his contract running out in the summer.

That has led to a scramble for his signature, with United and Barca the leading contenders to complete deal.

But a report from Catalan publication El Nacional (via the Manchester Evening News) claims that the Red Devils are in the advanced stages of bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Kamara will be able to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside of France from January. Per the report, that is what United are working towards.

The report adds that interim boss Ralf Rangnick wants to add Kamara to his midfield mix. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all tipped to move on over the next six to eight months.

