Rangnick puts foot down on Man Utd transfer call despite Neville fears

Ralf Rangnick has ‘relaunched’ the career of a Manchester United star Gary Neville fears could be “exposed”, and won’t sanction a January sale, per a report.

The German boss, 63, has taken temporary charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season. At that point, Rangnick is expected to move upstairs into a consultancy role for two years.

For now, Rangnick’s sole focus will be on securing a top four finish and ending the club’s four-year trophy drought.

To do that, Rangnick has wasted little time in implementing his famous all-action style.

Rangnick has deployed a 4-2-2-2 formation, with the shape allowing Man Utd to flood the central areas and pressure the opposition ball carriers deep within their own half. But for the system to work, width must be maintained up and down the entire flank by the full-backs.

That has given the attack-minded Diogo Dalot a new lease of life, with the Portuguese thus far preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot had been earmarked for a summer exit in pre-season, though failing to sign Kieran Trippier earned him a reprieve.

Dalot has impressed despite Gary Neville fearing he and opposite number Alex Telles will be “exposed”. His performances have been so bright, in fact, that he re-emerged as a transfer target for the man who signed him three years ago – Jose Mourinho.

Roma were reportedly exploring a January swoop, but the latest from Sport Witness suggests Rangnick has put his foot down.

Rangnick has zero intention of selling Dalot

Citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Dalot’s career is described as being ‘relaunched’ by Rangnick.

Furthermore, the manager ‘doesn’t intend to free him these days’. In other words, the chances of United selling Dalot anytime soon are virtually nil.

Mourinho will therefore have to move on to other targets, and Norwich’s Max Aarons has been mooted.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are fully aware the threat of relegation will make permanent deals in January difficult, and are thus prepared to offer Manchester United star Anthony Martial a huge loan deal – with a caveat, per a report.

Per the Sun, one player they are reportedly targeting is Manchester United’s Anthony Martial. The 26-year-old appears to be coming to the end of his time at Old Trafford. Indeed, Martial’s agent recently confirmed his client is seeking a new challenge in January.

The Daily Mirror reported Man Utd are open to Martial’s permanent sale, and value the Frenchman around the £30m mark.

But according to the Sun, the Magpies are prepared to sanction a loan deal that would include a £6m fee.

Loan fees are increasingly common, though the numbers involved on this occasion are particularly eye-catching. It would represent over £1m per month for just five months of service.

Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale, though Newcastle could insist on an option to buy being included. In the article’s words, a deal would require a ‘firm commitment’ from Martial to make the move permanent if Newcastle stay up.

If Eddie Howe’s side beat the drop and trigger the option, Man Utd would receive the fee they seek in the summer – on top of a £6m loan fee next month.

